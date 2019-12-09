ANGLETON
DECEMBER 7
Midnight, 2500 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:04 a.m., 500 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:45 a.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, trespassing.
3:16 a.m., Highway 288/CR 44, major accident.
9:22 a.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
2:20 p.m., 100 block of West Myrtle Street, suspicious person.
4:53 p.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
5 p.m., 500 block of North Anderson Street, trespassing.
5:44 p.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, disturbance family.
8:16 p.m., Highway 35/CR 523, reckless driver.
9:36 p.m., 500 block of Ramona Street, verbal disturbance.
11:12 p.m., 500 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
DECEMBER 7
8:34 a.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:52 a.m., 300 block of Barbara Drive, suspicious vehicle.
12:23 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, accident.
4 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, theft.
5:42 p.m., 400 block of Mobile Lane, reckless driver.
8:18 p.m., Lazy Lane/Crestwood Street, suspicious person.
9:43 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, narcotics.
11:08 p.m., 200 block of Smith Street, burglary of a vehicle.
11:10 p.m., Castle Wood Apartments, burglary of a vehicle.
DECEMBER 8
12:19 p.m., 200 block of West Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
1:36 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
DECEMBER 7
8:25 a.m., Circle Way/Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
8:39 a.m., 600 block of Walnut Street, suspicious activity.
9:30 a.m., Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
12:17 p.m., 400 block of Forrest Oaks Lane, suspicious activity.
2:22 p.m., 100 block of Birch Street, criminal mischief.
3:20 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious person.
4:30 p.m., Highway 288/FM 2004, minor accident.
5:31 p.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street, disorderly conduct.
7:15 p.m., 200 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
9:56 p.m., Center Way/Elm Street, suspicious activity.
10:20 p.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, suspicious activity.
11:03 p.m., 500 block of Walnut Street, assault.
DECEMBER 8
2:16 a.m., 100 block of Honeysuckle Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
DECEMBER 7
11:06 a.m., 700 block of South Gray Street, assault.
11:42 a.m., 1500 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:31 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
6:43 p.m., 1100 block of Starfield Lane, verbal disturbance.
