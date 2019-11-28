ANGLETON
NOVEMBER 26
8:19 a.m., North Highway 288/CR 44 Ramp, minor accident.
11:29 a.m., 1200 block of Dennis Avenue, suspicious person.
12:21 p.m., 300 block of West Murray Street, harassment.
1:24 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
1:59 p.m., 1000 block of Ridgecrest Street, harassment.
2:21 p.m., 600 block of North Velasco Street, major accident.
3:01 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, narcotics.
8:48 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
9:31 p.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, verbal disturbance.
10:16 p.m., 3000 block of North Highway 288, suspicious person.
NOVEMBER 27
2:22 a.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious person.
8:05 a.m., FM 523/CR 220, accident.
8:24 a.m., North Valderas Street/East Wilkins Street, accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOVEMBER 26
12:32 a.m., 22500 block of Highway 6, suspicious person.
3:23 a.m., 9300 block of Broadway Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:43 a.m., 2300 block of CR 90, suspicious vehicle.
5:45 a.m., FM 523/Stratton Ridge Road, major accident.
7:50 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, minor accident.
8:21 a.m., West Highway 332/CR 856, minor accident.
8:47 a.m., 200 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, weapons possession.
9:04 a.m., Highway 35/Spur 28, suspicious vehicle.
9:44 a.m., 15000 block of Highway 6, suspicious person.
9:49 a.m., Highway 288-B/FM 523, suspicious circumstance.
10:13 a.m., 5500 block of Moss Hill Lane, suspicious vehicle.
10:47 a.m., 18800 block of Kristi Lane, disturbance.
10:56 a.m., 900 block of CR 257, suspicious circumstance.
11:06 a.m., 3900 block of Rolling Meadow Street, disturbance.
11:27 a.m., 700 block of East Second Street, suspicious person.
11:41 a.m., 300 block of CR 291-B, fraud.
11:48 a.m., 400 block of Shark Lane, suspicious circumstance.
11:59 a.m., 20400 block of McCormick Drive, theft.
12:39 p.m., 16400 block of CR 489, disturbance.
12:43 p.m., 100 block of Oak Crest Drive, disturbance.
12:57 p.m., 600 block of CR 257, suspicious circumstance.
1:17 p.m., 17500 block of Debbie Lane, threats.
1:52 p.m., 600 block of East Coombs Street, weapons possession.
2:05 p.m., 20700 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstance.
2:06 p.m., 18800 block of Tree Top Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:10 p.m., 700 block of East Second Street, disturbance.
2:17 p.m., Rio Lindo Street/Rio Ramos Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:36 p.m., 4600 block of Apache Trail, suspicious person.
2:42 p.m., 21100 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstance.
3:01 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, weapons possession.
3:02 p.m., 2200 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
3:12 p.m., 33000 block of FM 1301, sexual assault.
3:37 p.m., 4800 block of Arnold Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:58 p.m., 1500 block of CR 145, fraud.
4:16 p.m., 600 block of West Highway 332, reckless driver.
4:56 p.m., Trailblazer Lane/J R Drive, suspicious vehicle.
5:14 p.m., 24600 block of FM 2004, minor accident.
6:05 p.m., 16900 block of CR 207, disturbance.
6:15 p.m., 2200 block of CR 316, threats.
6:25 p.m., 8400 block of CR 128, disturbance.
7:23 p.m., first block of Fort Velasco Drive, disturbance.
7:52 p.m., 300 block of North Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:09 p.m., 4400 block of Palm Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:25 p.m., 10500 block of Broadway Street, suspicious person.
8:42 p.m., 10200 block of Broadway Street, theft.
9:22 p.m., 800 block of East Second Street, suspicious person.
9:35 p.m., CR 510/CR 520, trespassing.
9:36 p.m., 3500 block of Darby Court, suspicious vehicle.
9:51 p.m., 7700 block of Hughes Ranch Road, suspicious vehicle.
10:02 p.m., 8800 block of CR 171, suspicious vehicle.
10:16 p.m., Avenue J/Fifth Street, theft.
10:38 p.m., Southfork Parkway/Dallas Lane, suspicious vehicle.
11:20 p.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, criminal mischief.
CLUTE
NOVEMBER 26
7:30 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:47 a.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
12:34 p.m., 200 block of East Orchard Street, assault.
2:35 p.m., 400 block of East Pecan Lane, burglary of a vehicle.
2:48 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288-B, theft.
3:06 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, theft.
6:59 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
8:15 p.m., 300 block of Belanger Drive, shots fired.
8:23 p.m., 100 block of Lakeshore Court, suspicious vehicle.
8:53 p.m., Avery Street, suspicious person.
10:17 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332, assault.
10:40 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
11:16 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:31 p.m., 200 block of North Shanks Street, suspicious vehicle.
NOVEMBER 27
1:35 a.m., 300 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
FREEPORT
NOVEMBER 26
7:35 a.m., 1300 block of West Seventh Street, minor accident.
8:56 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
9:30 p.m., 1200 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
NOVEMBER 26
7:46 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
11:27 a.m., 100 block of Indian Warrior Trail, threats.
12:30 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, counterfeit forgery.
1:23 p.m., 900 block of Sycamore Street/East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
1:26 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
3:04 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
4:15 p.m., 800 block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
5:16 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
5:24 p.m., first block of Hollyhock Court, disorderly conduct.
5:59 p.m., 900 block of Oleander Street, minor accident.
6:13 p.m., 200 block of Wedgewood Street, suspicious activity.
6:55 p.m., 400 block of Jasmine Street, reckless driver.
7:12 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
7:25 p.m., 500 block of Center Way, suspicious activity.
9:27 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious person.
9:54 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, missing person.
11:10 p.m., 300 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
NOVEMBER 27
4:45 a.m., 900 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOVEMBER 26
10:52 a.m., 700 block of Long Horn Trail, accident.
12:58 p.m., 700 block of Loggins Drive, theft.
2:28 p.m., Irwin Road/Loggins Drive, suspicious circumstance.
3:40 p.m., 100 block of West Texaco Avenue, burglary.
9:55 p.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, physical disturbance.
