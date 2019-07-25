ANGLETON
JULY 23
10:42 a.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, theft.
11:38 a.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, criminal mischief.
1:31 p.m., East Mulberry Street and East Cedar Street, minor accident.
4:45 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, harassment.
6:17 p.m., 100 block of Pacific Street, theft.
7:21 p.m., 1400 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:20 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
JULY 24
3:36 a.m., 1500 block of Gifford Road, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 23
1:26 a.m., 10000 block of Hubble Drive, suspicious circumstance.
3:24 a.m., 1300 block of South Brooks Street, aggravated assault.
5:28 a.m., first block of Pond Shore, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
7:07 a.m., 1200 block of CR 205, fire.
8:30 a.m., 200 block of West First Street, criminal mischief.
9:22 a.m., 1200 block of CR 347, burglary of a vehicle.
10:10 a.m., 10400 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
10:36 a.m., 1000 block of Airline South Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
11:13 a.m., 2100 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
12:57 p.m., 7400 block of Highway 36, suspicious person.
1:24 p.m., 200 block of Pecan Drive, aggravated assault.
1:56 p.m., 17500 block of CR 127, missing person.
3:01 p.m., FM 1128 and CR 385, major accident.
3:52 p.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, threats.
5:52 p.m., CR 502A and CR 502, assault.
6:00 p.m., 100 block of CR 146, aggravated assault.
7:24 p.m., 4500 block of CR 424, suspicious circumstance.
7:57 p.m., 400 block of Sunny Meadows Road, aggravated assault.
8:57 p.m., CR 129D and CR 129, suspicious vehicle.
10:04 p.m., 6000 block of Cypress Street, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
JULY 23
11:20 a.m., 1000 block of East Kyle Road, criminal trespassing.
12:07 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
3:45 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:36 p.m., 1300 block of South Highway 288-B, fire.
8:48 p.m., 800 block of Pin Money Drive, criminal mischief.
11:05 p.m., 600 block of East Plantation Drive, disturbance.
JULY 24
12:32 a.m., 200 block of Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:42 a.m., 400 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
3:09 a.m., first block of Lack Lane, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
JULY 23
12:29 a.m., 1500 block of North Avenue, assault.
6:14 a.m., 1900 block of West Eighth Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:36 a.m., 700 block of West 10th Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:56 p.m., 200 block of South Avenue G, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
8:00 p.m., 1600 block of North Avenue S, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 23
7:09 a.m., 1200 block of CR 205, fire.
8:32 a.m., 100 block of Pin Oak Street, suspicious activity.
12:35 p.m., 300 block of Carnation Street, fire.
2:26 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
3:23 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
5:56 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
6:13 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
7:51 p.m., 200 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
8:00 p.m., 500 block of Magnolia Street, disorderly conduct.
JULY 24
1:45 a.m., 200 block of South Yaupon Street, suspicious person.
2:19 a.m., 300 block of Linden Lane, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 23
5:01 a.m., 800 block of East Jefferson Street, burglary.
6:32 a.m., 1500 block of North 13th Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
3:23 p.m., 30200 block of FM 1301, fire.
4:16 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
5:03 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
6:36 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, physical disturbance.
9:40 p.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, physical disturbance.
JULY 24
1:45 a.m., 1500 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
