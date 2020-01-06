CLUTE
Working on his game doesn’t feel like work at all to Brazoswood’s Jake Simpson. His love for basketball turns it into something positive instead of a chore.
“I’ve been playing since I was 5. I just fell in love with the game from the start,” Simpson said. “My parents never had to push me to play, and they always say if you really love something, you’ll always be motivated to do it, and that’s how I am.”
The Buccaneer guard is averaging 17.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and two assists per game so far this season. A three-year letter-man in his second year starting on varsity, he’s been a crucial part of the Bucs team as the leading scorer and rebounder.
When people watch him play, they witness a diverse skill set that allows him to score in multiple ways, including from 3-point range, mid-range, driving to the basket or hitting from the free-throw line. He does what he needs to for his team to succeed.
But in his opinion, his best attribute is setting up his teammates.
“Facilitating. That’s the best part,” Simpson said. “I score a lot, but that’s because that’s what the coaches want me to do. If I’m able to score, it gives my teammates a chance to get more open and I can get them the ball to give them open shots.”
Simpson plays with a lot of heart and passion for the game and credits Creighton Blue Jay Doug McDermott, Michigan State Spartan Denzel Valentine and Duke Blue Devil Grayson Allen alums as players who have inspired his approach to the game.
“I loved watching them play growing up,” he said. “Their determination and the heart they played with every single game and in the tournaments made me want to play like that.”
While his love of basketball fuels his desire to improve, his competitive nature powers his will to win. He’s committed to making Brazoswood relevant in a very competitive District 23-6A.
“Proving people wrong has been my drive to play and win,” Simpson said. “I want to change people’s minds about Brazoswood basketball. We beat all the local teams in Columbia, Angleton and Brazosport, and I want people to see us as a basketball school.”
His commitment to that goal only has him working even harder, citing a “Mamba mentality” — defined by NBA legend always trying to be the best version of yourself — that has him developing his game whenever he can.
“I try to work on my weaknesses before my strengths,” Simpson said. “If I don’t have any weaknesses, there won’t be anything other teams can pick out to work against me.”
While his team goals are to make playoffs and change the culture and perception of Brazoswood basketball, his personal goals are to make the all-district first team — he made second team last year — and win district MVP before he ends his high school basketball career.
Last summer, Simpson suited up for the Houston Raptors, an AAU team he’s played with since he was in sixth grade. His future plans are to play for the Texas Takeover next summer.
Simpson said playing AAU ball has helped him gather college interests, most notably from Maine Maritime Academy, which he plans to visit in May.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.