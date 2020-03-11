BASEBALL
Brazosport traveled to Danbury on Monday during its spring break week and came home with a 13-3 victory against the Panthers.
The Ships (3-8 overall) had starting pitcher Race McIntyre (2-1) go the distance, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out six.
Offensively, Eddie Flores had a single and a triple for three RBIs, Tristan Stowers had a double and two RBIs and Christian Brown finished with two hits and an RBI.
Brazosport will play the host team at the El Campo Tournament at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
Dogs fall to Eagles: Pearland Dawson blew out Sweeny, 15-0, in a run-rule loss in five innings Monday.
Dawson scored three runs in the first, four in the second, three in the third, four in the fourth and a final run in the top of the fifth.
Landon Hammond produced one of three hits for the Bulldogs. Four Bulldog errors helped the Eagles.
Mason Massey went 2 2/3 on the mound with Colby Douget getting 1 1/3 innings.
At 4-7 on the season, Sweeny will head to the El Campo Tournament, where it opens against HYCA at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
’Necks, Ships tie
The Columbia Roughnecks improved to 6-2-2 in District 24-4A after tying Brazosport, 2-2, on the road Saturday at Hopper Field.
Scoring goals for the ’Necks were Andres Mata and Nico Staub. Assists were handed out by Justin Bess and Andres Mata.
Columbia (14-6-2) returns to the field Monday to host Palacios.
TRACK AND FIELD
Lady ’Necks fourth at El Campo Relays
The Columbia Lady Necks scored 49 points Friday to finish fourth in the El Campo Relays at Ricebird Stadium.
Three third-place finishers led Columbia — Jamoryai Butler in the shot put with a 33-foot, 1-inch throw; the 1,600 relay team of Yanah Stroman, Allie Damborsky, Brynlee Livingston and Madison Hardin finished in 4 minutes, 46.78 seconds; and Juaintria Brown in the discus with a 75-1 1/2 throw.
Also scoring points were fourth-placers, Savannah Ward in the shot put (29-7) and Brynlee Livingston with the triple jump (29-7); fifth, Livingston, high jump, 4-6, Brown, shot put, 28-7 1/2, Stroman, 400 meters, 1:06.09; sixth, Keirstyn Lewis, long jump, 15-4 1/2, Faith Ward, 200 meters, 27.97; and 400 relay with Allie Damborsky, Ward, Stroman, Lewis, 53.58.
The Lady ’Neck junior varsity also finished fourth with 48 points.
Winding up first place for Columbia in the 200 meters was Haley Catrell (29.06). Genisis Kay had two third-place finishes, in the 100 hurdles (19.61) and the 300 hurdles (57.65). Also finishing third was the 800 relay of Kerrah Burnett, Kayana Alexander, Katelyn Arnold and Cattrell, 2:00.37; fourth, Kerrah Burnett, 100 meters, 13.97, and the 200 meters, 29.84; 400 relay with Kay, Alexander, Arnold and Cattrell; fifth, Alayna Villa, 1,600 meters, 6:46.52.
SOFTBALL
Brazosport falls
The Brazosport Lady Ships dropped an 11-8 game Friday at home to Texas City.
Brazosport produced 11 hits, with Ashley McClendon going 3-of-3, Kelby Petenbrink was 2-of-3 with a double, Aaliyah Guevara brought in two runs on a triple and Erica Kaale also went 2-of-3 with a double.
Kaale took the loss in the circle.
