HOUSTON — Brazoswood knew it had to stop the run in order to have a chance. That was easier said than done.
With their offensive line and talented backs, the Strake Jesuit Crusaders racked up 318 yards on the ground in overpowering the Bucs, 52-0, Friday night in a District 23-6A match-up at Clay Stadium.
Dylan Campbell, the district’s leading rusher, led the way with 129 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Alex May added 88 yards on eight carries and Joel Crawford finished with 107 yards on 14 carries to complete the three-headed attack.
“He (Campbell) is an exceptional player and they have a really good offensive line,” Brazoswood head football coach Danny Youngs said. “They did a good job of keeping our guys wrong and off-balance.”
Strake Jesuit eliminated any threat of a Buc comeback in the first half, when May came away with a 25-yard scamper for a touchdown to give the Crusaders a 35-0 lead at intermission. Brazoswood hasn’t scored more than 17 points in a game all season.
Campbell started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run with 8:14 left in the first quarter. The Bucs went on to stop Strake’s next drive, but a Brazoswood fumble on the ensuing possession was recovered for a 31-yard touchdown by Strake Jesuit cornerback Camden Terry to build the lead to 14-0 with 3:12 left in the first.
An interception by cornerback Conner Young on Brazoswood’s next drive gave the home team good field position, and the Crusaders converted with a 5-yard run by Campbell with 1:46 left in the first.
Terry put up more points for the Crusaders before the period ended, returning a Buc punt 52 yards to the house to end the first quarter with a 28-0 lead.
Campbell capped his night with a 23-yard touchdown to get the lead up to 42-0 for the home team, and the scoring ended with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Crusader quarterback Conner O’Hara to wide receiver Leland Smith with 8:11 left in the game.
The Bucs, who fall to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in district, were held to 42 total yards for the game.
“They are a really good football team and have an exceptional defense just like their offense,” Youngs said. “We can’t make excuses over the mistakes we made because we made them. All we can do is trust the process and get better against teams like this.”
Trace Thompson threw for 30 yards and running back Caden Evanicky had three receptions for 21 yards.
The Bucs will host district opponent Pearland at 7 p.m. Friday at Hopper Field.
