ANGLETON — Celebrating cajun-style , the Angleton Recreation Center hosts it’s annual Mardis Gras 5K filled with interesting festivities around it.
Normally a morning adventure, the 2020 5K will start at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Veterans Park Gazebo, 115 E. Magnolia in Angleton.
The Kids Run precedes the main event at 4:15 p.m.
“This will be the first time it is an afternoon event, but we’ve had others for the afternoon like the Ugly Sweater and the Light of Angleton which is a night-time run as well,” Angleton Recreation Center representative Lauren Stroud said. “Sometimes runs like this do work better in the afternoon and for this one, we are going to have a band and a food truck with cajun food right after the run. We just thought having the run and then the band along with the food would be better because more people will be ready for the festivities.”
Registration for the Kids Run and 5K will be going online until today. Registration can also be done at the Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas Street in Angleton until 5 p.m today.
Late registration will start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday until race time.
Fee for today is $30 for the 5K and $40 on Saturday. The Kids Run is free for ages 2 to 12 years old.
“We also are going to have the packet pick up tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m. here at the rec center,” Stroud said. “Right now we have 40 runners signed up and nine for the Kids Run. This is one of our biggest runs of the year, last year we had 140 runners. For the first 75 to register they will get a swag bag with trail mix, a Pedometer and a ticket for a free snow cone. The first 100 will get a themed Mardis Gras medal.”
Volunteers will also hand out beads, which is the tradition for Mardis Gras along with masks and there will be cake for those participating in the run.
“We are going to post our results on our Angleton Parks Recreation Facebook page,” Stroud said.
