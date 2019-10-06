Compiled and edited by J.P. Greeson, Bink Grimes, Kendal Hemphill and Mark Perry for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
TRINITY BAY: Fair. Salinity Levels trying to rebound. Lots of small speckled trout activity under birds using soft plastic or live shrimp. Bigger fish coming on topwater plugs. Redfish good on live shrimp and live mullet.
EAST GALVESTON BAY: Fair. Salinity levels trying to rebound. Speckled trout on live shrimp and soft plastics. Redfish on live shrimp and live mullet very good in and at the mouths of the marsh and outgoing tide on topwater. Flounder activity increasing.
WEST GALVESTON BAY: Good. Trout and reds remain good on both shell and around the marsh on croakers and live shrimp, soft plastic and topwater plugs early in the morning or late evening along oyster reefs. Redfish good on live shrimp, live mullet and soft plastic around drains and oyster reefs. Flounder activity increasing and good around the marsh openings on soft plastics. Good bull red activity along San Luis Pass.
TEXAS CITY: Very good. 83 degrees. Excellent bull red catches along the Texas City Dike. Cut mullet, fresh shad and cracked crab fished along the bottom. Flounder action fair along the levee. Trout are good on flats adjacent to the channel
FREEPORT: Very good. 84 degrees. Redfish are excellent in Cold Pass, Bastrop Bay and Christmas Bay. Speckled trout are good along ICW. Brazos River is still fresh, but bull red activity is good at the mouth of Brazos.
EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Good. Trout are fair on live shrimp in shallow water. Redfish are good on live shrimp and soft plastic. Spotted seatrout are good with topwater. Red drum are good on live shrimp. Snapper are good on live shrimp.
WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Good. Conditions have been good with a new moon. Trout are fair on soft plastics. Redfish are showing continued success on live shrimp. Cobia are decent on eel or pinfish.
PORT O’CONNOR: Good. Trout are fair on topwaters in 3–8 feet. Redfish are good on live shrimp. Spanish mackerel are very good on sardines or cut bait. Mahi mahi are good on squid or live cigar minnow, tuna are good on squid, tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish, flounder are good on live bait.
ROCKPORT: Good. Amberjack are excellent on squid or cigar minnows. Cobia continues to be slow. Mahi mahi are excellent on squid or live cigar minnows. Blackfin tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Kingfish are good on silvery live bait.
PORT ARANSAS: Good. Amberjack continues to be excellent on squid, cigar minnows. Cobia are slow. Mahi mahi are excellent on squid along with cigar minnows. Snapper are fair with fresh squid or cigar minnows. Blackfin tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring, kingfish are good on live pilchards or cigar minnows.
CORPUS CHRISTI: Good. Conditions are unchanged from last week. Redfish are good on croakers or mullet, Spanish mackerel are fair on glass minnow, mahi mahi on squid or live cigar minnow. Blackfin tuna are good with fresh or frozen bonito. Tarpon on worm jigs. Flounder are fair using live bait.
BAFFIN BAY: Good. The high tides have helped with speckled trout in deeper grassy areas on a lot of tackle options. Redfish are schooling and feeding behind large schools of mullet in the flats using cut mullet on a bottom rig.
PORT MANSFIELD: Good. Trout are good on the flats using gulp under a popping cork, kwigglers ball tail in red and white and topwater in pink and silver. Start shallow and work out deeper later in the day. Reds also in the shallows using kwigglers paddle tail in mansfield margarita, gold spoons, gulp and topwaters. Look for flounder around east cut along the edges and run offs.
SOUTH PADRE: Excellent. Water clarity is slightly stained. Very high tides. Speckled trout are good in deeper grassy areas on lures. Redfish are schooling and feeding behind large schools of mullet in the flats use cut mullet on a bottom rig.
PORT ISABEL: Good. Spanish mackerel has had improved success recently on cut bait, squid or shrimp. Mahi Mahi are being caught on squid or live cigar minnows. Redfish continues to be excellent on natural baits. Sailfish are fair on sardines or cigar minnows at least a one-quarter mile offshore. Amberjack are good on squid, black drum, and spotted seatrout have improved.
