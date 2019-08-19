ALDINE— The Brazosport Lady Ships rolled through the weekend placing first in the Aldine Invitational tournament in the bronze division.
The Lady Ships went undefeated, going 3-0 by beating North Shore, Scarborough and Willowridge High School. They have now improved to 7-3 on the season.
“Key factors for the team is just getting used to each other and being able to communicate better in the games,” Brazosport head volleyball coach Veronica Ducre said. “It’s all about playing for each other and having each other’s back when mistakes are made and being able to come back from them.”
With the amazing showing over the weekend, senior Breanna Brimage and junior Treanna Johnson stood out among the crowd of skilled players on the court. Brimage displayed phenomenal placement in her serves, totaling 18 aces in the tournament and coupled that with 31 assists for her teammates.
“She had a great day,” Ducre said. “We’ve been working on place serving in practice and she did a great job getting the ball where we wanted her to.”
Johnson led the team in kills with 12 and added on 18 digs that shows she played her part for the team on the offensive and defensive end throughout the tournament.
Ducre has the team going in the right direction, even though she didn’t have much time at the helm after the previous coach left in the summer. She has the utmost confidence in her team and what their capabilities are.
“I know our district is pretty challenging, but we’re definitely going to make the playoffs as long as we keep working hard and doing what we need to do,” Ducre said.
After their performance in the Aldine Invitational, Ducre has seen the fruits of their labor at work and believes the Lady Ships can get where they want to go.
The Lady Ships next play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tidehaven High School.
If they were in the Bronze Division they didn't go undefeated through the weekend. They had at least 2 or possibly 3 losses during the first day of the tournament to get seeded in the Bronze Division.
