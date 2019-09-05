TENNIS
Brazoswood tennis headed to Alief Elsik and came home victorious Tuesday with the Bucs losing only one match while the Lady Bucs were 6-3 in a district dual match.
In girl singles, Addie Holmes, Tessie Thomas and Luiza Langner each won their first career high school varsity match. Holmes defeated Simone Samuel 6-3, 6-1, while Langner dominated Melissa Olivares 6-2, 6-1. Thomas split sets and won in a tiebreak 10-0.
In doubles play, the power duo of Neha Krishnan and Maggie Harr split sets 6-2, 3-6, but put the tiebreak away 10-6.
The Bucs’ Chris Copeland improved to 2-0 after he split sets with Steven Nguyen and won the tiebreak 10-4.
Brazoswood will play at George Ranch next Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady Ships win
Brazosport needed four sets to take care of Alief Hastings on the road Tuesday, 25-23, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21.
Sophomore Jerrilee Shadden had a monster match with 21 digs, 10 kills; Breanna Brimage posted 19 assists; Mikaya Burton had nine kills with 18 digs; Aja Gore got 10 kills; and Treanna Johnson added six aces.
The Lady Ships, now 14-6, will play at the Fort Bend Varsity Tournament starting today.
In the junior varsity match, Brazosport earned a 25-13, 25-17 and is now 8-4 on the season.
Taris Bonner had 18 assists; Knavia Goins got 10 kills; Brooklyn Kozak had six aces; and Tina Zuniga had three digs.
Columbia evens record: The Columbia Lady ’Necks swept Galveston Ball on Tuesday, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23, to improve to 10-10 on the season.
Jada Rhoades led in assists with 20; Kirsten Bragg posted seven kills with Alexis Presley and Claire Kondra each chipping in five kills; Kate Kondra had two blocks; Bragg led in digs with 20, Jayda Martinez had 19, Kendall McNett added 15 and Myriah Wessells had 11; Martinez led the serve/receive category with 14; and Bragg had three service points with Wessells two.
Columbia will head down the road to the Van Vleck Tournament starting today.
In subvarsity action for Columbia, the JV lost to Ball, 21-25, 25-19, 4-15, and falls to 11-2 on the year.
The freshmen Lady ’Necks also lost to Ball, 21-25, 10-25, and are now 5-6 on the year.
Lady Dogs get Dogs: The Sweeny JV faced off against the Boling Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday, earning a 21-25, 25-22, 15-12 three-set victory.
Caitlin Erikson led in kills with five; Caydance Lobdell had 12 assists as well as six aces; and Talicia Zavala dug up six digs.
