ANGLETON — Having a reliable setter on a volleyball team can sometimes go a long way. For the Angleton Ladycats, K’Mory Price could be the glue to a successful season for the Ladycats in 2019.
In a three-game sweep of the Bay City Lady Blackcats on Tuesday, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23 it was the opportunities Price gave her hitters that propelled Angleton to a 1-1 start this season.
“Right now we are running a 5-1 with her and she is just a junior,” Angleton Ladycat coach Tala Allens said Tuesday. “I do have another young lady on the team who can set, but right now the 5-1 seems to be working for us, because K’Mory is very aggressive up there as a setter and as a hitter as well.”
Bay City tried its hardest to extend the match in all three games but each time the Ladycats either fought from behind or just put together some good streaks.
In the clinching set, the Lady Blackcats opened up a 9-3 run after a tip ball by Kristiana Johnson. After a quick timeout by Allen, the Ladycats regrouped and fought back with an 8-3 run. Aces by Mia Scott and Destini Jones along with a kill from Price and a couple of violations by Bay City all of a sudden had the Ladycats within a 12-10 deficit.
Both teams tugged at each other back and forth until Price got a big block at the net and then on a follow-up aced a serve to knot the game, 13-13.
A follow-up ace by Price gave Angleton its first lead in the final set, 14-13. Bay City hurt itself with double hits on the ball, making six violations in that game alone especially down the stretch.
Price came up with a big block on Josie Martin at the net, giving Angleton a slim 22-21 advantage. After two more ties, Sophia Sigafoose got her eighth kill of the night with a tipped ball. Then Jones, who was the libero for Angleton, returned a ball that bounced off the net for the clinching match point for the Ladycats.
“There wasn’t much that I learned about my girls tonight because I already knew, that they are good. They are young but they are good,” Allen said. “And we still have a lot of growing to do.”
Some of that youthfulness showed in the first set of the match as Angleton seemed to take a few steps forward but then regressed, taking a few steps backward with their play. Several times during the set the Ladycats took up to a three- to four-point leads only to give it right back to Bay City with mishits.
After 12 ties the Ladycats finally pulled it out after back to back aces from Price and a net violation on the Blackcats to go up 1-0.
“The big thing for us is our intensity, it is just that when we let a few points get by us we just get down on ourselves and get flat,” Allen said. “So we are learning how to get ourselves up and keep our intensity up. Especially when things aren’t going right.”
Bay City bounced back in the second set taking a quick 9-5 lead with some big shots coming from Renata Dominquez, Desiree Zepeda and Johnson. But after a timeout by the home team, Angleton went on a 7-0 run with a couple of aces from Aurora Goodrum as they led 12-10.
Angleton continued its good fortune as they went on another run, this time an 8-0 run taking a commanding 21-11 lead. Scott and Sigafoose each had three kills in that set with Jones and Goodrum each getting two aces each.
“For us it is is the intensity and the focus, but there are some mechanical things which we will still keep working on,” Allen said. “But we need to keep working on our intensity and aggression.”
Angleton will take its 1-1 mark to the Dickinson Varsity Tournament this Thursday and Saturday. They will open against Alvin on Thursday.
