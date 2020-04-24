Spring sports teams weren’t able to make any postseason runs because COVID-19 shot down their seasons, but the Lady Exporters were able to finish the season ranked 10th in Class 4A Region III by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
The District 24-4A champions, however, weren’t too impressed with the ranking.
“I think that ranking is a popularity contest. I think after the season is over the rankings are more accurate, but it’s flattering they think of us highly,” Brazosport head coach Robert Nicol said. “I don’t look at rankings much, and we beat a team twice that’s ranked higher on that list. In the big scheme of things, it just fuels the fire we have.”
Ending the season at 14-6-1, the Lady Ships lost only one district game en route to their first-place finish. They were confident they could make a run in the playoffs, coming off a seven-game winning streak.
Nicol wished his girls were able to show what he thought his team could accomplish, especially for the seniors who didn’t get an opportunity to prove they were one of the top teams in the state.
“I think this year we would have made a deep run in the playoff,” Nicol said. “I think we would have had a good chance to make it back to the regional tournament, and then we would have seen what we were made of. It’s a shame the girls didn’t get to experience that and I feel really bad for the seniors. They’ll always have to wonder ‘what if.’”
With a multitude of injuries to overcome during the season, Nichol had numerous girls step up into starting roles.
He named Michelle Ostorga, who was in her first year on varsity, and Janet Morales, who overcame an injury to help in their win against Bay City, who helped fill spots on the team to keep their success throughout the season, he said.
Three-year starter Samantha Garcia led the district with 29 goals and added 10 assists as a team captain, and Nichol praised the way she led by example all season.
“Garcia was a big factor in why we beat Columbia and why we beat other teams in the district,” he said. “She likes to stay up top and score, but she came back on defense and really played physical soccer. I’m going to be sad to see her graduate, but happy to see her move on and hopefully play at the next level.”
He had the same feeling about Karely Almanza, who had 14 goals and 15 assists this season.
“Almanza flashed so much too and had good season, but I loved the fact she had numerous assists,” Nicol said. “I’m looking for her next year to carry some of the goal-scoring needs and lead the team.”
One of the biggest newcomers on the team was Mariana Nunez, who started the season playing junior varsity. She moved up to varsity because of injuries and played her way into a starting role.
“She played and really surprised us all. Can’t say how many times I thought she wasn’t going to get back up after a tackle, but she just kept getting up and kept playing and never stopped playing hard,” Nicol said.
Nicol highlighted team captain Viviana Ruiz, Hayley Nanez, Estaphany Gallardo, Lia Hernandez, Valerie Mendoza, Fabiola Cruz, Ailicec Zavala, Cloey Cantu and Briana Ruiz as key contributors in a season where the Lady Ships needed everyone to keep their season successful.
Though he can’t wait to bring back all the experience and talent his players have, he feels bad the coronavirus came when it did and affected all the people it has.
“Really disheartening for this coronavirus to come through for all seniors, their families and people around the world,” Nicol said. “Hopefully the sophomores and juniors get to have their moment when it’s all over.”
