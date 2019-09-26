Tropical Storm Imelda hit Brazoria County pretty good last week with initial, leaving water hazards on golf courses where they weren’t designed to be. That prompted closures to prevent further damage to fairways and greens.
“We were closed for about a week, but we’re back open now and the turf quality is good and the greens are good,” The Wilderness Golf Course manager Joe Borow said. “It was a challenge draining all the water down from the fairways, but we got through it.”
The Wilderness has gotten accustomed to dealing with flooding conditions in recent years after the Brazos River overtopped its banks three years in a row, the last coming during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Freeport Golf Course also had its fair share of drainage difficulties that kept golfers off the course from Sept. 17 through Saturday.
“Our course did pretty well with it all, and we were pretty prepared,” Freeport Golf Course manager Kennedy McConnell said. “The second wave of rain hit us harder than the initial wave. I’m glad we were able to handle it pretty well.”
Unfortunately for those itching to get back on the tee, there’s a 50 percent chance of rain again Saturday.
TOURNAMENTS
ANGLETON CHAMBER FALL TOURNAMENT: 10 a.m. registration, 12:30 p.m. tee time Oct. 7 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Fee is $150 per player or $600 per team of four. Register at the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, 222 N. Velasco St., or call 979-849-6443.
Folds of Honor Charity Golf Classic: 10 a.m. registration and lunch, noon shotgun start Oct. 11-12 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. $125 per player. Sponsorships available. Ninety-one percent of proceeds go to organization providing scholarships to kids whose parent have died in uniform. Register at thewildernessgc.com.
Dow-United Way Golf Classic: Registration deadline Oct. 11; tournament 7:30 a.m., 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Flights on a first-come basis. Registration fees include two mulligans, easy eagle, raffle ticket, green fees, range balls, cart fee. Contact Jennifer Cobb at 979-849-9402 or jcobb@uwbc.org.
Port Freeport 8th annual tournament: 6:30 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. shotgun start for morning flight Oct. 21; noon registration, 1:30 p.m. shotgun start for afternoon flight at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. $175 per player; sponsorships available. Mulligans, easy eagle and string it out available. Benefits Texas Port Ministry. Registration form at www.thewildernessgc.com/-port-freeport or visit portfreeport.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.