WEST COLUMBIA — As the only head football coach to lead the Columbia Roughnecks to a state final and the winningest coach in program, history, Jack Hays is well-known around Griggs Field.
A special ceremony tonight will make sure his name remains there.
Hays will have the Columbia Roughneck fieldhouse named after him to recognize his achievements guiding the Roughnecks. That include taking them to a 13-1 record in 1969, the lone loss coming to Brownwood in the Class 3A state championship game.
“I was dumbfounded; it took me a week to realize to see what happened,” Hays said of learning about the recognition. “It is so great and just so wonderful. I did tell one person that usually they honor people who are dead, but I am not going to honor them that just yet. But I just feel very honored that this has happened.”
Residing in Austin with his wife of 67 years, Ellen Mae, Hays and family will be in attendance for a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. today at the Columbia High School student center and halftime of the Sealy at Columbia football game.
The Roughnecks had four shutouts during the 1969 regular season. In the quarterfinal round, Columbia tied Brenham, 6-6, but advanced on penetrations (4-3). The Roughnecks proceeded to beat Belton (10-6) in the state semifinals, advancing to meet Brownwood.
“It was just a bunch of great athletes that year,” Hays said. “I mean we just had talent all around us, it was incredible.”
In 2014, Hays and the 1969 football team were inducted into the Columbia Hall of Honor. Joining him that day were players Troy Williams, Rusty Bush, Danny Denson, John Dodds, Lonnie Benge, Leonard Tolbert, Steve LeBlanc, Jackie Sanders, Dan Fortenberry, Donald Bogy, Charles Davis, Charles Johnson, Page Reynolds, Herman Fields, Abe McBeth, Willie Myles, Mike Ellisor, Bruce Gotcher, Leroy Green, Ralph Caldwell, Bubba Autrey, Neil Anderson, Gerald Dickey, Robert Brooks, Edwin Domel, Donald Brown, Carl Rabickow, Mark Kelley, Nathan Morgan, Jo Bill Weathers, Bill Burke, Randy Stanford, Vladimar Listak, Randy Powell, Mark Kirksey, Gene Hernandez and Darrell Reed, and assistant coaches, Charles Brand and Charles Forehand.
Born in Prosper, Hays attended Sunset High School in Dallas, where he was part of the 1949 baseball state semifinalist team. He also was a wing back for the 1950 Sunset Bisons state champions as they defeated Houston Reagan (14-6). He then attended North Texas State on a football scholarship and played quarterback.
Hays coached high school football for 18 years, winding up with an overall mark of 130-60-8.
With the ‘Necks, Hays led them to five district championships.
Hays also coached at El Campo from 1961-67, leading the Ricebirds to the 3A state final, where they lost to Brownwood (36-12).
“It is just fantastic and quite a thrill for me and my family,” Hays said.
