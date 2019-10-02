A standout not only on the football field but in the classroom, for Bernard Senchery there was no doubt that he wanted to continue his football career at the collegiate level.
But that would only work if his studies were side by side with his tackles at Southwestern University.
“So far it’s going great,” Senchery said. “I am also getting a lot of playing time, and academics is also going well, and I’ve adjusted to how Southwestern is after the first year,” Senchery said. “Now I am back and ready to get through my sophomore year.”
A former Brazoswood Buccaneer standout, Senchery never really thought about what it was going to be like playing at this level. He just wanted to get there and start working.
“I guess when I got into it I really didn’t think about how it was going to be too much, but I did know that I was going to have to grind,” he said. “But now that I am here, since last year my coaches have put a lot of pressure on me because they saw that I was more athletic than most of the guys and that I would be starting soon. They held me to a higher standard than most of the other freshmen last year, but at the same time it was very beneficial for me in my development. For me, the difference between high school and college is that it is more of a job, because it isn’t like you are just out there having fun.”
Playing just outside Austin in Georgetown, Senchery has taken to the college game, just like he did at Brazoswood. But he understands the work that has to go into it, week by week.
“It’s almost like another class where you have to study up for that every weekend, and you cannot just go through the motions by having the same defense every week,” Senchery said. “There is a lot of film study, but other than that it seems like everyone on this team has a great work ethic. I am around guys who push me as hard as I do them.”
As a freshman in 2018, Senchery played in eight games as an outside linebacker, accumulating 13 total tackles with two sacks and two tackles for loss.
Making adjustments during his freshman year was something Senchery really worked on.
“I really just worked hard with the other guys, but what helped me was just being pushed to be the best that I could be by my coaches and teammates really helped,” Senchery said. “One thing that really helped was the constructive criticism that coaches gave us, that was awesome. So by having these guys around me helped me get through my freshman year, as well as my parents by guiding me and letting me know that whatever I do, the Lord will be with me every step of the way.”
Coming off a solid freshman season where he started, Senchery understood there were some things he needed to work on in the offseason. Most of it had to with football, but also with his health.
“During my junior year in high school I popped my shoulder out on a regular basis, so I worked on my shoulder by trying to get it stable,” he said. “I did a lot of flexibility exercises along with my knee as well. So I did rehab for both of those. But I also worked on my speed along with my agility, so I worked a lot on ladders and just conditioned a lot over the summer. I definitely have gotten faster and I can tell by watching film.
“Now things seem to be coming to me naturally since I’ve been here a whole year now.”
The Southwestern Pirates are 2-1 for the season but dropped their first American Southwest Conference game against Texas Lutheran (27-0) last weekend.
Senchery failed to record a tackle in that loss, while the Pirates committed six turnovers.
With a major in biology and a minor in chemistry and pre-med, Senchery is fulfilling his dreams of playing college football and preparing for life after football.
“For me it has been translating on and off the field because I work hard on the field and in the classroom,” Senchery said. “I am always attentive at my classes and am always there — just like always being at football meetings and practice. So whatever I am doing, I just throw myself into it 100 percent. If I can start my morning right, everything will be good.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.