SANTA FE — Limits were passed by both Danbury and Brazosport lifters in a competition full of passionate athletes over the weekend.
The Brazosport and Danbury powerlifting teams competed at the Santa Fe Powerlifting competition Saturday at Santa Fe Junior High gym, each with competitors placing in the event.
DANBURY
The Lady Panthers had three lifters place at Santa Fe and all of them ground out new maxes in all events. Brittnee Kramer placed fourth in the 165-weight class, pushing out new maxes in squat (240 pounds), bench press (145) and deadlift (275). She totaled 660 pounds in total.
Sadie Meeks (220) placed second, getting into the 600-pound club with a 645 total. Meeks powered through squat at 230 pounds, bench at 120 and deadlift at 285.
Emma Quintanilla (220) placed fourth with a total of 455. Quintanilla put up 180 pounds on squat, 90 on bench press and 185 in the deadlift.
“The girls did really good. They pushed through and got the results,” Lady Panther coach Angie Peña said. “They’ve been working out hard after practice and in our athletic period.”
The Panthers placed seventh out of 11 schools at Santa Fe. Gaven Cameron placed third in the 148-weight class. Cameron joined the 1,000-pound club, totaling 1,015. He powered through 365 on squat, 245 on the bench press and 405 on the deadlift.
James White (220) placed first in his weight class, muscling a total of 1,315 pounds in the competition. White pushed through 460 pounds on the squat, 355 on bench press and 500 in the deadlift.
BRAZOSPORT
The Exporters placed 10th in the competition, with two lifters getting earning top-five finishes in the competition. Sebastian Briones placed fourth in the 198-weight class and put up a total of 1,055 pounds, getting into the 1,000-pound club. Briones had 405 pounds on squat, 235 on bench press and 415 on the deadlift.
Tim Green placed fifth in the super heavyweight class with a total of 1,150 pounds. Green powered through 510 on the squat, 225 on the bench press and 415 on the deadlift.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.