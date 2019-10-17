SWEENY — The only thing standing between the Sweeny Bulldogs and a district championship in 2018 was the Wharton Tigers.
Ready to meet for the 49th time at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium, the same scenario could be in play for the Bulldogs and Tigers.
“If we handle business, then it will set up for what is in the future for us,” Sweeny head football coach Randy Lynch said.
District 11-4A D-II is not one of the toughest in the state, Houston Scarborough, Kashmere and Washington a combined 3-14 for the season. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t hurdles, with Wharton and La Marque perennially strong.
Sweeny opened district play with an overtime 15-7 victory against La Marque last week on the road at Etheredge Stadium to improve to 4-2 overall.
“It was a huge win for us, and we knew it was going to be tough going in,” Lynch said. The Tigers come in with 5-foot-9, 183 -pound senior quarterback Donovan Krushall (71-of-153, 1,127 passing yards, 13 TDs, five INTs). Krushall can live up to his name with opposing defenders once he gets a head of steam going.
“Their skill kids are real good, and Krushall, their quarterback, has been a starter for three years,” Lynch said. “He knows the system and throws the ball really well, but we have to make him feel uncomfortable back there. Our secondary is going to be tested.”
The play of Sweeny’s defensive line, starting with Trayvon Brooks ,will be a key in how well Krushall accomplishes his job.
“Those three guys up front are going to have to put a lot of pressure, especially with Trayvon up the middle,” Lynch said. “We also will be bringing some more pressure from the edge to maintain him in the pocket.”
After some early struggles on offense, the Bulldogs have turned to senior Trey Robbins (43-of-90, 858 yards, six TDs, three INTs) and their passing game to get things done. Robbins has benefited from more time in the pocket as a young offensive line gains experience, and his wide receivers, Justice Clemons, Justin Garner and Collin Coker, have made other teams pay for blitzes from the secondary.
In many ways, this could turn into an aerial affair between Sweeny and Wharton, a series the Tigers currently lead, 24-22-2.
