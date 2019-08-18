PEARLAND — Brazoswood High School’s cross country teams tamed the heat a bit Saturday with some good finishes with more than 30 teams on hand at the Pearland Dawson Alumni XC Classic.
For the Brazoswood Buccaneers, they finished in third place behind a couple of District 23-6A foes with 131 points while the Lady Bucs also got to see some district competition placing fourth with 157 points.
“This is a week earlier than we do races,” Brazoswood cross country coach Michael Tummins said. “We had a good showing finishing third and we lost to two teams that are in our district, but that shows us where we are. Times will be dropping as the temperatures drop and they just have to keep working. There is no magic pill with distance running, just consistency and who’s going to show up on race day.”
Strake Jesuit finished first in the boys 2-mile race with 35 points followed by host Dawson with 71 points.
With 150 runners in the race, junior Sam Whitmarsh finished 11th to lead the Bucs in 10 minutes, 32 seconds.
“I just want to keep improving and helping my teammates out everyday,” Whitmarsh said. “We just have to practice every day and put in the work, doing what coach Tummins suggests us to do and doing the practice fully.”
Dawson’s Noah Haileab finished first overall in 9:49.52 with Crusader’s Erick Lara in second, 10:08.01.
Four of the Bucs top five runners were in the top 50 as senior Leo Perez finished 14th with a time of 10:34.06 followed by sophomore Riley Kuhlman in 20th place, 10:53.07; Emi Torres Torres was 38th, 11:19.14 and senior Ed Franklin 51st, 11:30.73.
“There were a lot of good runners, it’s the beginning of the season, we have time to work.” Perez said.
Conroe followed in fourth place with 147 points and North Shore in fifth at 167.
Lady Bucs’ Madison Habeck got off to a good start in 2019 as the senior finished sixth out of 133 total runners, 12:36.54.
Behind Habeck were teammates, Julia Simon, 36th, 13:55.34; Anna Tyree, 37th, 13:55.75; Lilly Cole, 41st, 14:00.83 and Sophia Sutherland finished 49th in 14:10.57.
The top 15 places in each division medaled, which gave Brazoswood a total of five medal with Whitmarsh, Perez, Habeck, Giovani Diaz and Diego Moya all medaling.
Brazoswood will return to the course next Saturday as they will host the Brazoswood Invitational.
