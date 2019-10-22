DEER PARK — The Angleton Wildcats placed third and the Ladycats fifth Saturday at the Deer Park Invitational swimming meet at Deer Park High School, south campus.
The Wildcats scored 403 points, trailing Pearland Dawson with 553 and Deer Park with 551. The Ladycats scored 227 points, behind Deer Park with 642 followed by Pearland Dawson, 460, and Tomball, 355.
Twin brothers Abel and Aaron Black led the charge for Angleton with three first-place finishes. Abel Black was first in the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 3.22 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 55.16. Aaron Black came in first in the 200 freestyle in 1:48.72.
The Blacks were also part of the 400 free relay, with Fynn Andrews and Ryan Fojtik, that took first in 3:27.75.
Placing second for the Wildcats were Aaron Black, 100 butterfly, 54.75; Fojtik, 100 breaststroke, 1:05.38; and the 200 medley relay of Abel Black, Fojtik, Aaron Black and Cameron Derleth, 1:42.65. Fourth places went to Fojtik, 500 free, 5:16.09; and the 200 free relay of Derleth, Coleton Coupland, Nathan White and Andrews, 1:40.15. In fifth was Andrews, 500 free, 5:28.07. Taking seventh were White, 200 free, 2:06.04, and 500 free, 5:47.38; Derleth, 200 IM, 2:16.95; Jacob Buckley, 100 breaststroke, 1:12.35; and the 400 free relay of White, Coupland, Enrique Buentello and Buckley, 3:55.87. In eighth were Derleth, 100 butterfly, 59.68; and Coupland, 100 breaststroke, 1:12.48. Coming in 11th was Coupland, 200 IM, 2:26.98. In 13th were the 200 medley relay, Danny Amiri, Buckley, Buentello and Ethan Fields, 2:02.30; and the 200 free relay, Amiri, Lucas Hebert, Fields and Lucas Quiroga, 1:55.44. Danny Amiri took 16th in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.50 and Lucas Hebert was 20th in the 100 free in 1:04.13.
In diving, Victor Lopez placed fifth with 104.45 points, Ethen Little was seventh with 98.60 and Aaron Aasletten took eighth with 70.65.
Angleton’s top girls finishers were third places from Grace Torres, 100 butterfly, 1:07.06; and Alyssa Ryan, 100 breaststroke, 1:19.05.
In fourth was Torres, 200 IM, 2:27.73. Taking fifth were Ryan, 200 free, 2:18.50; the 200 medley relay, Torres, Ryan, Sovereign Bourgeois-Solomon and Kyla Lindsey, 2:07.25; and the 400 free relay, Torres, Ryan, Lindsey and Shelby Schooner, 4:15.91. Jasmine Shehadeh, 100 butterfly, 1:15.52, placed eighth. In 10th was the 400 free relay of Bourgeois-Solomon, Ashley Tyus, Shehadeh and Leah Williams, 4:36.72. In 11th were Lindsey, 50 free, 29.52; Bourgeois-Solomon, 100 butterfly, 1:15.90; Shehadeh, 100 breaststroke, 1:28.76; the 200 medley relay, Schooner, Asrais Crane, Shehadeh, Tyus, 2:19.92; and the 200 free relay of Elena Buckley, Crane, Williams and Madison Van Norman, 2:13.40. Schooner, 50 free, placed 12th in 30.12; In 14th were Bourgeois-Solomon, 50 free, 30.26; and Buckley, 100 breaststroke, 1:32.51; Asrais Crane, 100 breaststroke, 1:33.27, was 15th. Placing 17th were Crane, 100 butterfly, 1:24.90; and Lindsey, 100 free, 1:06.07. Taking 18th was Schooner, 100 free, 1:06.63. Ashley Tyus, 100 free, 1:08.74, placed 24th to round out the scoring in the pool.
Diver Ashtyn Bovair was eighth with 98.20 points.
