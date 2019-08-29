TENNIS
The Brazoswood Bucs and Lady Bucs opened their team season Tuesday by dismantling Alief Taylor at home with a 15-4 match victory.
The Bucs swept all three double matches with tandems of Chris Copeland/Jonathan Bankston, Russel Summa/Alex Berndt and Kyle Evangelista/Hassan Mehmood.
Sophomores Sophia Nguyen and Amy Lee won their first career varsity match in a split-set tiebreak, 10-3.
In singles matches, both the Bucs and Lady Bucs lost one match each, but Carson Laberge, Denis Harr, Lorena Rojas, Tessie Thomas and Luiza Langner won in a dominating effort.
Brazoswood will head to Alief Elsik to continue team play Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady Bucs sweep
Brazoswood evened its season record at 13-13 by sweeping Nimitz, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19, on the road Tuesday.
Sophomore Emma Williams and senior Grace Nicholas led in kills with 12 and nine, respectively. This was Williams’ third nondistrict match in a row with 10-plus kills.
Maddie Johnson led with 12 digs, and Cora Bowles had three blocks, with Trinity Rieger and Williams each getting two.
Brazoswood will head to Dickinson today.
Lady Ships keep winning: The Brazosport Lady Ships kept their winning streak alive, going four sets with Wharton on Tuesday in pulling out a 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18 win.
Sophomore Jerrilee Shadden had quite a match with 33 digs; Breanna Brimage scored 14 assists; Treanna Johnson had eight kills with 16 digs; Aja Gore had nine kills; and LeShe’ Neal finished with eight kills.
Brazosport, now 9-3 overall, will head to the Santa Fe Labor Day Classic starting today.
In junior varsity play, Brazosport swept Wharton, 25-18, 25-21, behind 15 assists from Taris Bonner, five kills from Kamrie Walker, five digs from Ailicec Zavala and five aces from Tina Zuniga.
Wagner WINS 100th: Columbia Lady ‘Necks head coach Katy Wagner scored her 100th career win Saturday when her team dispensed with Katy Paetow at the LCISD Varsity Tournament, 13-25, 25-22, 25-23, at Fulshear High School.
Columbia was led by Jayda Martinez’s 18 digs and Myriah Wessells’ 16 digs; Kirsten Bragg led in kills with seven and Claire Kondra notched five; Jada Rhoades recorded 16 assists; Bragg also had 16 serve/receives and Kendall McNett had 13; Wessells led the servers with four.
CROSS COUNTRY
’Cats 5th, Ships 6th at Brazoswood meet
The Angleton Wildcats finished in fifth place with 131 points Saturday at the Brazoswood Invitational at Slade Field. Derek Ortega led the team with a 24th place finish in 18 minutes, 36.9 seconds. Issac Dominiguez was just two places behind him at 18:44.3, followed by Noah Wingard, 19:12.1; Jesus Gutierrez, 19:58.7; and Kevin Trujillo, 20:26.7.
Brazosport finished sixth in the standings with 178 points, led by David Gomez in 19th in 18:25.3. The next four runners for the Ships were Aaron Naverrete, 40th, 20:38.3; Fabian Arrendondo, 44th, 20:58.6; Manuel Acuna, 51st, 22:10.1; and Daniel Navarrete, 56th, 23:23.4.
Sweeny finished seventh overall with 186 points, with their top runner Richard Garrison in 37th place, 20:07.6. Other point finishers for the Bulldogs were Matthew Gartman, 41st, 20:50.3; Jaime Cristian, 42nd, 20:57.9; James Jaime, 47th, 21:49.8; and Garrett Virgil, 54th, 22:49.1.
In the girls race, Angleton placed second with 84 points and Sweeny came in sixth with 151 points.
The Ladycats’ top runner was Abby Cruz, who cruised in at 22:47.5 for 15th place overall. Up next were Anissa Perez, 22nd, 23:52.0; Desiree Walker, 23rd, 24:02.1; Adriana Chavez, 28th, 24:44.0; and Shelbi Barnhill in 30th position, 24.55:2.
Sweeny’s top runner was Daisy De Carlos, who finished 21st overall in 23:21.8, followed by Taylor Cook, 41st, 27:36.3; Emma Henry, 46th, 28:14; Victoria Vanallen, 47th, 28:24.1 and Mea Foster, 50th, 31:42.5.
JV
In the junior varsity races, Angleton was sixth with 135; Danbury came in eighth, 255; Columbia was 11th, 300; Sweeny in 12th, 301 and Brazosport was 13th, 338.
Angleton’s top junior varsity runner was Escher Babcock in 22nd, 20:55.3; Randy Santiago, 23rd, 20:57.1; John Sanchez, 25th, 21:07.9; Felipe Rodriguez, 29th, 21:45.5 and Jaden Rubio, 39th, 21:50.5.
The Danbury Panthers were led by 15th-placer, Gustavo Torres, 20:36.4, with next in line, Spencer Thornburg, 50th, 22:37.7; Seth Lebouf, 79th, 24:56.9; Brock Bingham, 83rd, 25:31.3; and Buddy Holesovsky, 91st, 26:38.6.
Columbia Roughnecks runner Elijah Burton led his team by finishing 49th, 23:04; Daniel Maus, 50th, 23:16; Roy Manor, 59th, 24:41; Bryce Bair, 68th, 26:10 and Jonathan Wonders, 74th, 27:14.
Sweeny finishers were Sebastian Rubalcava, 80th, 25:02.5; Riley Haekler, 81st, 25:09.1; David Dodson, 82nd, 25:21.3; and Cutter Schuerg, 93rd, 26:39.4.
For the Brazosport Ships, finishers there was Jayden Alvarez, 61st; Jorge Gomez, 99th, 28:01.4; Abel Oliva, 100th, 28:36.7; and Ruben Martinez, 105th, 31:30.
The junior varsity girls also raced, with Angleton getting third place with 106 points, followed by Danbury in fifth, 147; Columbia was eighth, 195; Sweeny got ninth, 214; and Brazosport finished 11th with 337.
Ladycat finishers were Selena Chaney, 14th, 14:59.9; Sunflower Hudgeons, 16th, 15:08.9; Camron Cannon, 22nd, 15:48; Kamila Garcia, 34th, 16:16.3 and Rebecca Bryant, 45th, 16:37.5.
Danbury’s Sahvanna Thompson finished first overall in the race with a 12:55.9. Lizbeth Gomez was 11th, 14:49.8; Elizabeth Vrazel, 50th, 16:46.5; Carley Williams, 51st, 16:47.6 and Alyssa Womack, 67th, 17:37.6.
Columbia came up next with Madison Hardin, 12th, 14:56; Adrianna Phillips, 30th, 16:27; Lyndley Ringgold, 38th, 16:39; Makenzie Moss, 57th, 18:29 and Jennifer Zavala, 58th, 18:31.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.