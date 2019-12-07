ANGLETON —The Angleton Ladycat softball team won the Class 5A state championship last season, and the wins keep coming as players make moves to play at the collegiate level.
Ladycat outfielder Teagan Whitley is headed east, to Lake Charles, Louisiana, signing to play for the McNeese State Cowgirls for her college career.
“I really liked the school and how they have small classrooms, because I need to study a lot,” Whitley said. “It really felt like home to me.”
She also had interest from Utah State and Lamar.
“I really liked those schools, but I had to choose my favorite,” Whitley said.
She comes from a softball family. Her parents were coaches and her sister, Tate Whitley, plays for the Ole Miss Rebels as a sophomore. Tate’s decision to sign with Ole Miss helped her younger sister decide to keep playing beyond high school.
“I really wasn’t sure if I wanted to try and play softball in college until I saw my older sister do it,” she said. “Then I was convinced that’s what I wanted to do.”
Whitley has been playing softball since age 4, and she’s been going to camps for a long time.
“I went to a lot of camps growing up; my parents would take me all the time,” Whitley said. “I actually played catcher at first before my parents convinced me to move to the outfield because I was short and fast. Then I hit a growth spurt in high school, and now I’m one of the tallest girls on the team.”
At 5-foot-7, Whitley is a lefty who causes problems for pitchers because they’re not used to facing left-handed batters.
She wants that to keep being a trend, especially when her new coaches come to watch her play when the season starts. Even though she’s signed and that process is over it’s still not easy. “Now that I’m committed, I want to make sure I play well when they come watch me play,” Whitley said. “There’s definitely still some pressure to play my best.”
Whitley wants to get better at thinking ahead toward the next play, not only for herself, but for her teammates as well.
She will play outfield for the Cowgirls and is looking into dentistry as a career.
