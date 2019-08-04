With their obligatory pair of scrimmages out of the way, Southern Brazoria County’s volleyball teams are ready to kick off the regular season this week.
Brazosport’s Monica Ducre and Danbury’s Cassie Lausch join the local volleyball coaching ranks, while Brazoswood’s Elizabeth Limas continues to be the elder statesman, going into her 15th season at the Clute campus.
By late September, most teams will be in district play hoping to make it to the postseason, which begins Nov. 4. The state championship tournaments will be Nov. 20-23 in Garland.
Here is a look at each local volleyball team.
Brazoswood
COACH: Elizabeth Limas (15th year)
LAST YEAR: District 23-6A 6-6, 15-24 overall
GRADUATED: Adile Leal
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Cora Bowles, junior, MB; Emma Williams, sophomore, MB; Ashley Hutchins, junior, OH; Lauren Beard, senior, RS/OH; Grace Nicholas, senior, OH/RS; Abeni Roberson, senior, RS; Trinity Reiger, junior, RS; Madison Johnson, sophomore, L/OH; Madison Varga, senior, S
RETURNING STARTERS: Bowles, Williams, Johnson, Nicholas, Roberson
OVERVIEW: With a young roster last season, the Lady Bucs are now brimming with experience after most of those youngsters got court time. Nicolas (99 sets, 177 kills, 20 aces, 22 blocks, 104 digs, 179 serve/receives) and sophomore Johnson (101 sets, 103 kills, 21 aces, 8 blocks, 337 digs, 430 serve/receive) saw a lot of action last season, as did the 6-foot-1 Williams (129 kills, 127 blocks, 28 digs). Bowles (92 sets, 86 kills, 20 aces, 88 blocks, 67 digs) and Vagra (101 sets, 45 aces, 145 digs, 286 assists) also will bring experience. Mazzy Hardy and senior Jasmyn Harper will join the team this season. It could be an interesting season for Brazoswood as they try to make it four seasons in a row of making the playoffs in a difficult district. Pearland, Pearland Dawson and George Ranch will be tough matchups along with Alief Taylor, Elsik and Hastings.
NOTABLE: Limas is 223-244 at Brazoswood.
QUOTABLE: “I feel that if these young ladies trust one another and play for one another, we will have a successful season,” Limas said. “They seem to get along so well. If we can push through the adversity that we face and that I know we will face at times, that will make us stronger and allow us to make our way back to the playoffs. I have a lot of faith in these young ladies. We just have to stay out of our own minds.”
Angleton
COACH: Tala Allen (eighth year)
LAST YEAR: District 24-5A 5-11, 5-17 overall
GRADUATED: Toria Brown, Janay Brinkely, Kierra Francois, A’via Foston, Raegan Kotrla, Kaylynn Soria, Avery Farr
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Mia Scott, junior, OH; Haylie Savage, junior, OH; Destini Jones, senior, setter; Kayla Smith, senior, DS; Auroroa Goodrum, senior, OH
RETURNING STARTERS: Jones, Smith, Scott, Savage, Goodrum
OVERVIEW: There are five returning starters for the Ladycats in 2019, but there still is a lot of youth with seven new players on the team. Angleton is trying to end a two-year hiatus from the 5A playoffs, and district foes Manvel, Foster, Shadow Creek and Hightower won’t make it easy.
NOTABLE: From 2003 to 2011, the Angleton Ladycats missed the playoffs.
QUOTABLE: “They’re a wonderful group of young ladies with great work ethic,” Allen said. “I’m excited to see what they will accomplish this year. We think the best of everyone, and every player on any team has the opportunity to make improvements.”
Brazosport
COACH: Vonica Ducre (first year)
LAST YEAR: District 24-4A 6-2, 24-12 overall
GRADUATED: Briana Reyes, Emily Ferrell
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Mikaya Burton, Breanna Brimage, Treanna Johnson, Aja Gore, Maile Velasco, Jerrilee Shadden
RETURNING STARTERS: Burton, Brimage, Johnson, Shadden, Velasco
OVERVIEW: Losing head coach Glenn Johnson a month before the season starts could hurt, but he didn’t take a loaded roster with him. A lot of production returns with Burton (101 sets, 216 kills, 58 aces, 18 blocks, 462 digs); Shadden (99 games, 80 kills, 44 aces, 19 blocks, 367 digs); Velasco (101 games, 31 kills, 61 aces, 168 digs, 359 assists); Brimage (101 games, 98 kills, 37 aces, 15 blocks, 263 digs, 383 assists); and Johnson (92 games, 218 kills, 56 aces, 17 blocks, 269 digs). Gore (76 games, 73 kills, 61 blocks, 65 digs) could be the key to the season for the Lady Ships.
NOTABLE: Johnson finished a five-year run at Brazosport at 83-81 overall, making the playoffs every season.
Columbia
COACH: Katy Wagner (sixth year)
LAST YEAR: District 24-4A 5-3, 20-16 overall
GRADUATED: Kaley Kaspar, Fallon Ford, Emma Golightly, Leeah Wilson
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Jayda Martinez, senior, DS/L; Kendall McNett, junior, DS; Myriah Wessells, senior, DS; Alexis Presley, junior, OH; Caroline Reese, senior. MB/S; Kirsten Bragg, junior, DS/OH; Claire Kondra, junior, MB
RETURNING STARTERS: Martinez, Reese, Bragg, Wessells, Presley, McNett, Kondra
OVERVIEW: With a host of starters returning, the Lady ’Necks are going to be a force. Martinez (29 aces, 348 serve receives, 644 digs, 21 kills, 134 assists) was a big contributor a year ago; Presley (21 serve receives, 110 digs, 8 blocks, 119 kills, 23 assists); Reese (14 aces, 2 serve receives, 133 digs, 62 blocks, 134 kills, 46 assists); Wessells (90 serve receives, 125 digs); McNett (16 aces, 127 serve receives, 244 digs) and Kondra (57 digs, 24 blocks, 80 kills) are the on-court leaders. Columbia will be in the mix for a playoff spot along with Brazosport, Sweeny and Bay City.
NOTABLE: Columbia has made the playoffs once in the past five seasons.
Sweeny
COACH: Evaree Ray (third year)
LAST YEAR: District 24-4A 6-2, 18-19 overall
GRADUATED: Allie Robertson, Aubrion Phillips
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Megan Kessler, senior, MH; Kamryn Downs, senior, OH/RS; Kierstyn Wesley, senior, OH/RS; Lorelei Irby, senior, S; Kianna Holmes, senior, L/OH; Adell Alford, junior, MH
RETURNING STARTERS: Kessler, Wesley, Downs
OVERVIEW: Only two starters return for the Lady Bulldogs, but watch out for some of those underclassmen. Kessler (144 kills, 38 aces, 18 solo blocks, 27 assisted blocks, 16 assists, 74 digs) will be counted on a lot this season by the Lady Bulldogs. Holmes (275 serve/receive, 198 digs) will be another key returner, as will Irby (117 assists, 56 digs, 22 aces).
QUOTABLE: “I am ready to continue to help mold these girls not just into awesome volleyball players, but beautiful young women,” Ray said. “This is the start of our journey, working on being stronger together, and keeping a thriving culture.”
Danbury
COACH: Cassie Lausch (first year)
LAST YEAR: District 24-3A 3-9, 10-23 overall
GRADUATED: Rebecca Lausch, Stefani Cortez, Hanna Clegg, Aubrie Bingham, Brooklynne Smith, Amber Goodson, Abby Cruz, Jessica Holt, Kenzie Hash, Nicki Nugent, Madison Ahart
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Mackenzie Meinke, Jennifer Holt, Hannah Seamend, Madyson Bennett
RETURNING STARTERS: Bennett and Seamend
OVERVIEW: The resignation of Engra Patt-Mason a month before the season will make it tough for the Lady Panthers in 2019. Lausch is a familiar face for many players, though, having coached at the middle school last year. A middle blocker last season, Bennett (131 kills, 65 assists, 114 digs, 92 serve/receives, 35 blocks), returns and could be a big part of how Danbury will adjust on the court. As a setter and outside hitter, Seamend will also have a lot on her hands in her final season. East Bernard, Boling, Tidehaven and Van Vleck will be tough opponents in district play.
NOTABLE: This is Lausch’s first varsity head coaching job.
QUOTABLE: “You either win as a team or lose as a team, but together you form a bond as strong as family,” Lausch said. “Ability may get you to the top, but character keeps you there. That is a quote by John Wooden. These quotes sum up how I want my teams to be run this season. We are a family and we will work as one.”
Brazosport Christian
COACH: Robbie Crihfield (fourth year)
LAST YEAR: TAPPS 2A District 6 3-7, 13-24-2 overall
GRADUATED: Kaylie Knox, Zoe Webb, Lynn Wade, Veronica Stahl
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Alyssa Closs, senior, (OH); Taylor Norrell, junior, (S); Paris Davis, junior, (RS); Jessica Scott, sophomore, (OH)
RETURNING STARTERS: Norrell, Davis, Scott
OVERVIEW: A young Lady Eagle team returns to the court for the 2019 season with some key returning lettermen. All-district players Norrell and Scott will be on the court along with lone senior Closs. Davis could also be a key player for the Lady Eagles. Incoming transfer Kaylee Conner is making an impact on the team with her ability to adapt and adjust. Incoming freshmen could be a key to the season. Huntsville Alpha Omega is returning most of its team from a regional appearance last year, but the rest of the district lost key players and will be wide open.
NOTABLE: Crihfield is 18 wins away from 200 career wins going into his eighth season of coaching.
QUOTABLE: “This year is going to be a blast for us,” Crihfield said. “The girls love each other so drama is almost non-existent in this squad and we are looking forward to growing together in the Gospel.”
