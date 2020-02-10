GIRLS SOCCER
The Angleton Ladycats moved their District 24-5A record to 4-0-0 after beating Lamar Consolidated 5-0 on the road on Friday.
Scoring goals for the Ladycats were Abby Cruz with two, and Sunflower Hudgeons, Meagan Carroll and Magaly Belmares with one each. Hudgeons had two assists and Belmares, Alyssa Briones and Cristina Belmares had an assist each.
“We had a sluggish first half but put one in the net despite several shots on goal,” Angleton Ladycat soccer coach Jennifer Briggs said. “The second half was much better. We started connecting on our passes and moving the ball to the outside since the middle of the field was very congested. We scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half.”
Starting goalkeeper Maddie Lofland played the first half with two saves and Morgan Hill came in relief in the second half with no saves.
The district lead will be on the line Tuesday when Foster (5-0-0) visits Wildcat Stadium on.
Lady Bucs crush Elsik: Aaliyah Casas’ hat trick of three goals was complemented by two each from Maddie Bowers and Tricia Heckendorn as Brazoswood cruised to a 9-1 District 23-6A victory Saturday afternoon over Alief Elsik at Crump Stadium.
Fernanda Orozco and Kaitlyn Futschik each added a goal, and Bowers and Casas contributed two assists each. Walls, Funk, Orozco and Emma Luker each had an assist.
Brazoswood improves to 6-0-0 in district play and will visit Pearland on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Wildcats fall at home
Angleton sits in fourth place in District 24-5A after a 2-1 loss at home Friday to Lamar Consolidated.
Jonathan Esparza scored the lone goal for Angleton. Goalkeeper Luke Bowers had six saves on the night.
The Wildcats, 2-1-2 in district, travel Tuesday to third-place Foster (4-2-0).
Bulldogs get big win: Sweeny leveled its District 24-4A record at 2-2-0 Saturday with a 2-1 victory over El Campo at Ricebird Stadium.
Carlos Jurado scored the winning goal off an assist by Trey Robbins. Trace Holmes netted the Bulldogs’ first goal.
Sweeny, 9-7 overall, will host Wharton on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.
Buc JV beats Rams: The Brazoswood Buc junior varsity pulled out a 1-0 victory Saturday at Slade Field over Alief Elsik.
Reid Mitchell scored from 30 yards out for the game’s only goal. Preston Hewitt, Kadin Boulton and Michael Gonzalez were utility standouts, and Fabian Tijerina and Omar Martinez were defensive standouts.
Rival JVs play to tie: The Sweeny Bulldogs and Columbia Roughnecks played to a 1-1 tie Thursday in their junior varsity match Bulldog Stadium.
At 12:19 of the first half, Columbia’s Jose Santacruz found the back of the net with an assist from Yahir Garcia, and the Roughnecks maintained their 1-0 advantage into halftime.
At the 46-minute mark, Sweeny’s Christian Jaime shot a rocket to knot the match up 1-1.
Next up for the Bulldogs will be the Brazosport Exporters while Columbia will travel to Palacios.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bright, Smith lead Angleton at meet
The Angleton Ladycats placed 10th overall in team standings with 10 points and Brazoswood was 15th with five points Friday in the girls division of the Wolverine Winter Relays at Clear Brook High School.
Angleton’s Chisom Bright came in second in the high jump with a 5-foot leap for the Ladycats’ top finish. Bright also earned points with, Paige Alexander, Mia Cantu and Lakeisha Brown in the 800-meter relay, which finished sixth in 1 minute, 51.49 seconds.
Brazoswood’s points came from fifth-place finishes by Lilly Cole, who ran a 12:35.26 in the 3,200 race, and Kirsten Workman, who cleared 4-8 in the high jump.
In the boys division, Angleton’s Trayvon Smith cleared 22 feet, 6 inches to win the long jump, one of three events in which the Wildcats scored points.
Pole vaulter Carson Christian cleared 12 feet for second place and Noah Butterfield had a best of 11-6 for fifth overall.
Edgar Rice finished fifth in high jump with a height of 5-10.
The Bucs single point was in the 3,200 race with Riley Kuhlman finishing sixth overall in 10:22.39.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady Bucs close season with victory
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs finished their season on a good note Friday by knocking off Alief Elsik, 42-34, at the Performance Gym.
After a tight first half that ended with the Lady Bucs ahead 20-16, they were able to keep the Lady Rams at bay in the second half to secure the victory.
Nataly Segler led Brazoswood with 13 points and seven rebounds, Macy Leger added seven points with eight rebounds and Taly Montejano scored seven points with five rebounds.
Brazoswood finishes the season at 3-9 in district play and 10-25 overall.
Sweeny cruises: The Lady Bulldogs had three scorers in double digits Friday as they trounced Bay City, 57-23, in District 24-4A action.
Scoring leaders were Alecia King and Asha Strauther with 14 points each, and Skylar Bess pitched in with 10.
Sweeny (2-5 district, 9-17 overall) will end its 2019-20 campaign Tuesday at Columbia.
B’wood subvarsity teams win: The Brazoswood Lady Buc junior varsity ended their season with a 49-21 win Friday over Alief Elsik.
Aaliyah Wiley scored 18 points and a tough defense secured the win.
Everyone on the roster scored at least a point for Lady Buc freshmen, who won 44-12. My’Asia Maxie netted 18 points, Paola Santiago De Jesus scored 10 and Hannah Muro had eight points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bucs lose at Elsik
Brazoswood’s Jake Simpson had 17 points and six rebounds Friday in a 60-40 loss at Alief Elsik.
The loss drops the Bucs to 2-9 in District 23-6A with three games remaining, the next being Tuesday at home against Strake Jesuit.
