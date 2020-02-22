HITCHCOCK — For the sixth consecutive time, the Sweeny Lady Dog powerlifting team came out on top at the Gulf Coast Powerlifting League by scoring 47 points Thursday in Hitchcock.
“Sweeny girls went out and finished what they started two years ago,” Sweeny powerlifting coach Henry Ashworth said. “Really, these seniors started the journey four years ago in Clute and won their sixth straight Gulf Coast Powerlifting League meet over a two-year period.”
Ten Lady Dog powerlifters placed in the top five with half of them winning in their respective weight classes.
In the 165-pound class, Ariana Williams squatted 300 pounds along with a 155 bench press, and a 305 deadlift for a total of 760 pounds. She won by 10 pounds over Brazoswood.
Also getting first were Sarah Briggs in the 198 class, 305 squat, 205 bench, 300 deadlift for a total of 810 pounds; Hailey Santimauro, 181-class, 345 squat, 195 bench, 280 deadlift, 820 total pounds; Lorelei Irby, 220-class, 455 squat, 220 bench, 375 deadlift, 1,050 pounds and was the best lifter heavy platform as well; Ashlyn Moore, 259-plus class, 325 squat, 185 bench, 270 deadlift, 780 total.
Getting second place was Harmony Hysten, 148 class, 325 squat, 170 bench, 285 deadlift, 780 total; third, Kassidy Tucker, 165 class, 275 squat, 160 bench, 275 deadlift, 710 total; fourth, Hadley Renni, 97 class, 150 squat, 80 bench, 170 deadlift, 400 pounds; Asianna Stewart, 259 class, 325 squat, 220 bench, 290 deadlift, 835 total; sixth, Anna Green, 148 class, 230 squat, 150 bench, 285 deadlift, 665 total.
The Region IV Division II championships are set for March 5 in Bay City.
The rest of the scorers in the league were second, Hitchcock 35, Brazoswood 31, Alvin Shadow Creek 28, Needville 21, Manvel 16, Columbia 13, Pasadena Memorial 4 and Stafford 2.
Brazoswood had seven lifters finish in the top five with first placer, Hailey Zuniga, 123s, 345 squat, 160 bench, 305 deadlift, 810 total. Alvin Shadow Creek (665) came in second. Also in first was Eryn Harris, 259s, 365 squat, 205 bench, 320 deadlift, 890 total.
Finishing second place was Melanie Gonzales, 132s, 240 squat, 130 bench, 240 deadlift, 610 total and Celeste Salinas, 165s, 315 squat,165 bench, 270 deadlift, 750 total; third, Jasmyn Harper, 132s, 215 squat, 125 bench, 240 deadlift, 580 total and Kayla Gilbert, 198s, 275 squat, 145 bench 285 deadlift, 705 total; fifth, Cecilia Espinoza, 148s, 270 squat, 145 bench, 265 deadlift, 680 total.
The Columbia Lady ’Necks had five lifters in the top five with Michelle McBroom leading the way with a first place finish in the 105s, 215 squat, 105 bench, 200 deadlift, 520 total.
Coming in fourth were Madison Rudkin, 114s, 205 squat, 100 bench, 205 deadlift, 510 total and Launa Sanders, 148s, 255 squat, 140 bench 285 deadlift, 680 total; fifth, Makenzie Anderson, 165s, 280 squat 160 bench, 225 deadlift, 665 total and
Savanna Dupre, 198s, 205 squat, 105 bench, 205 deadlift, 515 total.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.