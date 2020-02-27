SWEENY
I nspired by a man of the cloth, the Hystens from Sweeny know how to throw some weights around.
A former football player at powerhouse Converse Judson just outside of San Antonio, Kenneth Hysten has kept his regimen of lifting weights for more than 30 years. It is a passion the family patriarch has passed along to daughter Harmony Hysten and sons Pristine and Noah Hysten, who are all powerlifters for Sweeny High School, and even younger daughter Symphony Hysten, who is still in middle school.
“I’ve been lifting weights for several years and I wish they would have had powerlifting when I was in high school, but they didn’t,” Ken said. “I would be training and lifting and my kids would come out there and work out with me. Plus Sweeny coach (Henry) Ashworth opened up the door for them to do powerlifting, which was a big opportunity for them.”
Living in Sweeny for almost six years now, Ken is the minister at Sweeny Church of Christ. It is another passion for Ken, who preached in San Antonio after 15 years as a minister in Japan.
“Primarily being in ministry and just life, lifting is a good way to break stress that comes with daily life and the grind that goes with it,” Ken said. “You do feel better and the energy goes up and it just became a routine and part of my life.”
So far the three high schoolers aren’t too shabby, either. Harmony, a senior who lifts in the 148-pound class, earned two first places and a second place in Gulf Coast Powerlifting League meets.
“Since I was little, I always watched my dad lift, but once I got old enough, I asked if I could lift with him and he started giving me tips,” Harmony said. “The main thing that he always pointed out to me was being safe, because he’d seen a lot of people get hurt, so he’s always made sure that I was doing the right techniques to not injure myself.”
A state qualifier last season, Harmony’s best this year is a 780 total with a 325 squat, 160 bench press and a 285 deadlift. Besides powerlifting, Harmony is also playing soccer, tennis and doing track and field. Unlike the other sports, lifting is a family activity.
“When we are all in there lifting together as a family, it gets pretty competitive as we are watching each other lift,” Harmony said. “We do critique each other, and there are times when we are trying to outlift each other. Most of the time it just feels good lifting with my siblings.”
A junior, Pristine broke his leg in the opening football game of the season against Grand Oaks back on Aug. 29. He hasn’t let it prevent him from competing in the 198 class this season.
“Our dad has always been so strong and has always been someone we look up to,” Pristine said. “We want to be like him almost, be as strong as him. Really, everything that I know I learned from my dad. I learned how to bench, squat just everything, and our coaches took that and just improved it.”
In the Gulf Coast League so far, Pristine has posted a season best 1,250 pounds, which includes a 465 squat, 330 bench and 455 deadlift.
“I didn’t expect to do well this season, but the coaches and doc have helped me recover,” Pristine said. “Right now I am sitting about third or fourth in region, so I have a good chance at state, God willing.”
Just a freshman, Noah has performed better than he expected this season in the 123 class.
“I was surprised that I did well because I wasn’t good at all three lifts, especially deadlift,” Noah said. “The coaches have helped me add about 70 pounds to my deadlift this year.”
He’s won first place twice at the Gulf Coast League, with his best total being 700 pounds. It includes a 280 squat, 160 bench and a 260 deadlift.
“I wanted to improve for football season, so I started working out and started getting good at it, and the coaches, they saw that I had been working out and wanted to see if I wanted to powerlift competitively,” Noah said. “They corrected my form and I’ve gotten a lot better at it.”
As Ken watches them compete, it gives him joy to see his own do well by applying themselves.
“They have an equal balance of Mom and Dad,” Ken said. “All of them are very competitive. I thought them not just to be physically gifted, but our goal is to serve the Lord and do what is right by others. So if they needed to apply themselves, do the best that they could be. That is true with academics and sports.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.