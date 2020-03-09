BOYS GOLF
The Sweeny Bulldogs won their fourth straight tournament, this time at the Palacios Shark Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course last Monday.
The team of Darren Schuster (90 score), Jayden Ward (79), Landon Shepard (87), Guy Raasch (83) and Reese Eaton (96) had a team score of 339. Ward picked up right where he left off a week earlier, carding a 79 for the tournament, good enough for the gold medal as an individual. Freshman Guy Raasch continues to improve his golf game each week, turning in a personal best three weeks in a row with his 83.
Next up will be the El Campo Ricebird Invitational on March 19 for the Bulldogs.
GIRLS GOLF
Lady Dogs fourth at Palacios
Playing at the Palacios Shark Invitational on Tuesday, the Sweeny Lady Dogs placed fourth in the team standings with a 433.
Faith Virgel (100) led the Lady Dogs on the day followed by Anna Behan (101), Emily Behan (115), Katie Bible (117) and Maggie Heinroth (117). Four of the five Lady Dogs shot a personnel best.
The Lady Dogs will travel to El Campo on March 16 for the Ricebird Invitational.
SOFTBALL
Lady Bucs split
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs finished 3-3 at the Sienna Softball Tournament this past weekend.
The Lady Bucs split two games Saturday with a victory against Angleton and loss to Deer Park.
The 10-9 victory against the Ladycats was a walkoff as they scored the winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Angleton took a 6-2 lead in the first inning and were up 8-4 after two. But the Lady Bucs caught up in the third, tying it, 9-9.
Taylor Tracy got two hits for the Lady Bucs with Taylor Meier and Cassidy Mageors each getting two RBIs. Brooke Tanner pitched three innings with two strikeouts.
Angleton’s Danieca Coffey had three hits with Mia Scott getting two; Cailyn Brown brought in two runs. Lexi Rubio went 1 1/3 innings with Avery Church going an inning for the Ladycats in the circle.
Each team had 10 hits.
The Lady Bucs lost to Deer Park, 4-1, off seven hits and an error.
Meier led Brazoswood with two hits and Ella Casas drove in a run as they scored their only run in the fourth.
Tanner went five innings with four strikeouts.
Brazoswood started this tournament with back-to-back wins on Thursday against Katy, 4-2, and Cy-Fair, 13-3.
In the 4-2 win, the Lady Bucs outhit the Lady Tigers, 7-2, scoring their first run in the top of the first and three in the fourth. Meier and Mageors led with two hits each, Meier drove in two runs and Mageors had an RBI.
Tanner got the win, going five frames with six strikeouts.
Outhitting Cy-Fair 10-9, the Lady Bucs took a 7-3 lead after the first inning and added three in the second and the final three in the fifth. Bella Owens had a fantastic game with four hits and four RBIs. Amberly Philips had three RBIs and Cici Jefferson had two RBIs. Owens also went five frames in the circle with three strikeouts.
Friday was not a kind day for Brazoswood, dropping a 5-4 decision to Clear Springs and a 5-1 game to Flower Mound.
In the Mound loss, Brazoswood was outhit 7-6 and scored its only run in the bottom of the second for a 1-0 lead. It was all Mound at the plate the rest of the way.
Philips had two hits for the Lady Bucs. Owens went 3 2/3 innings with a strikeout and Tanner pitched 1 1/3 innings.
Brazoswood took leads of 2-0 and 4-2 on Clear Springs but couldn’t hold on. Springs scored three in the bottom of the fifth.
Meier had three hits with an RBI. Philips delivered a couple of hits and Izzy Charles and Kylee Jack each delivered an RBI.
Brazoswood (1-0 district, 14-7 overall) will host Alief Taylor on Tuesday at Lady Buc Field.
Ladycats finish .500: Angleton traveled to the Sienna Softball Tournament and finished 2-2.
On Saturday, Angleton lost to Brazoswood, 10-9, but beat Flower Mound, 7-5.
In the victory against the Lady Jaguars, Bree Dent went six innings with six strikeouts for the victory. Angleton scored four in the first and three in the second for a 7-1 lead.
Mia Scott led the hitters with two and Hailey Savage drove in a run.
The Ladycats split two games Thursday, beating Cinco Ranch, 12-3, but dropping one to Deer Park, 9-3.
In the victory against Ranch, the Ladycats outhit them 16-7, scoring two runs in the first, three in the second, one in the fifth and a six in the sixth to put it away.
Scott led with three hits and four RBIs. Coffey and Angel Jasso each had two hits with Church and Aaliyah White each driving in a run.
Church went six innings with two strikeouts for the win.
Outhit 12-7 by the Lady Deer, the game was tied 2-2 at the end of one but the Ladycats didn’t score again until a single tally in the sixth.
Scott had a couple of hits with Chaeli Veatch going 5 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.
LADYCATS SMOKE WILLOWRIDGE: In Friday’s District 24-5A matchup against Fort Bend Willowridge, it was all Ladycats, 18-0.
The Ladycats needed just three innings, scoring five in the first, four in the second and nine in the third as they out hit them 10-1.
Jasso and Scott each had two hits with Church getting one. Dent drove in three RBIs, with Jasso and Olivia Patterson each driving in two.
Church got the win going three innings with five strikeouts.
Angleton (1-1, 9-5 overall) will host Manvel on Tuesday.
Lady ’Necks split: In Saturday’s action at the Lamar Consolidated Varsity Softball Tournament, the Lady ’Necks split with Foster and Needville.
In a 5-0 victory against Needville, those Lady ’Neck bats went to work, outhitting the Lady Jays, 10-3 with Madison Hornback getting three hits and both Addyson Marshall and Mariah Velazquez two each. Hornback also drove in two runs with Marshall and Jada Rhoades one each.
Kyleigh Bragg went six innings with five strikeouts.
Foster put the clamps on Columbia’s bats with a 3-0 victory. The Lady Falcons scored its three runs in the fourth.
Velazquez had two hits with Makayla Campbell and Hornback one each.
Braylynn Henderson went five innings with four strikeouts.
In Thursday’s action, Columbia blanked Stafford, 10-0, but lost a close one to Terry, 6-5.
In the shutout win, leading hitters were Madison Hornback, Haylie Oakes, Makayla Campbell and Jada Rhoades with two each; Braylynn Henderson and Addyson Marshall each had a hit.
Henderson was in the circle getting seven strikeouts in a one-hitter.
Against the Lady Rangers, at the plate, Hornback, Kayley Newby and Velazquez each had two hits with Marshall, Briana Yanez, Gyntry Ringgold and Madisyn Siegel each getting a hit.
In the circle, Kyleigh Bragg Makayla Campbell each had a strikeout.
Columbia (10-4-1) will host La Grange on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Wildcats hit well
The Angleton Wildcats went 2-1-1 at the Southern Brazoria County Baseball Tournament this weekend.
In Saturday’s finale the Wildcats and Texas City finished 5-5, with the Stingarees out hitting Angleton, 10-4.
The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead and increased it to 4-2 after two innings. But Texas City scored twice in the third and once in the sixth for a 5-4 lead. Angleton tied it in the bottom of the sixth.
Josh Delarosa got two hits with three RBIs. Brandon Whipple went five innings with three strikeouts.
On the first day of the tournament Thursday, the Wildcats dropped a 10-5 game to Houston Westside but came back in the nightcap with a 7-6 victory against Lufkin.
Angleton went ahead 6-2 after four innings but Lufkin tied it with four runs in the top of the fourth. The Wildcats scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
Matthew Uribe got two hits with Connor McDonald driving in three runs.
Ashton Tweedle went 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.
On Friday, the Wildcats pummeled Brazosport, 13-1, at Exporter Field. Angleton outhit the Ships, 12-3.
McDonald led with three with Delarosa and Noah Crowell each getting two. Delarosa drove in three RBIs with Justus Mayon and McDonald each driving in two.
Matthew Lantz went six innings with five strikeouts for the win.
Roughnecks beat up Jays: Hitting the road to Needville last Tuesday, the Columbia Roughnecks beat the Bllue Jays, 4-1.
Blake Seiler went all seven innings, allowing five hits with four strikeouts.
Leading hitters for Columbia (4-1-1) were Lance Nunley with a double and two singles; Kade Reynolds and Kameron Craig each had one hit with Garrett Irwin, Nunley, Craig and Jaret Bradford each scoring a run.
Wildcat JV goes 3-1: In Friday’s 12-3 loss to Barbers Hill, Angleton JV gave up eight runs in the third inning.
Angleton scored its three runs in the third inning and were led by Jaxton Fipps and Hayden Hibbetts, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Reagan James took the loss for Angleton lasting four innings, allowing 10 hits and striking out three.
In Thursday’s 10-0 blowout of Fort Bend Elkins, Angleton took a 7-0 lead in the first inning on walks by Damian Robinson and Ernie Rodriguez, a single by Reagan James and an error on a ball put in play by Jacob Monical.
Robinson, Hibbetts and Fipps also collected a hit to lead Angleton. Bryce O’Quinn led the way with three steals as well.
Angleton pounded South Houston, 15-6, also on Thursday. Fipps drove in five runs for the Wildcats on three hits. Angleton collected 16 hits in the victory.
Angleton’s big inning was a five-run sixth as Noah Butterfield, Rodriguez, Fipps and Monical all had RBIs.
Mateo Tobias got the win, allowing two hits over 3 1/3 innings, striking out three.
On March 3, the Wildcat JV got an 11-1 victory against visiting Sweeny.
Angleton scored five runs in the second as Aydin Nolasco singled on a 0-2 count, scoring a run. Fipps added an RBI single.
Matthew Guerrero was the winning pitcher, going five innings allowing four hits, striking out nine.
Angleton got 10 hits in the win, with Monical, James and Nolasco all contributing multiple hits.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.