It’s that time of the year. Progress reports are in to see how local Southern Brazoria County teams are doing halfway through the high school football season.
BRAZOSWOOD
Danny Youngs and the Buccaneers have room to improve, and turnovers have been an Achilles heel.
They’ve lost six fumbles and thrown six interceptions in four games, an average of three turnovers per game.
The Bucs have have dealt with injuries, losing starting quarterback Juan Solis and running back Armando Cabriales. Both are out for the year.
Quarterback C.J. Toy has stepped in, rushing for 177 yards on 46 carries and a touchdown while passing for 96 yards and a score.
The Bucs are giving up 47 points per game while only putting 14 points on the scoreboard.
Things will not get easier with Alief Taylor (1-3), Pearland Dawson (3-1), Alief Elsik (0-4), Strake Jesuit (2-2), Pearland (4-0) and Alief Hastings (3-1) remaining on the schedule.
ANGLETON
The Wildcats are 2-1 coming off their first loss of the season, and the competition will be hard each week from here on out.
Senior Jordan Jones has gained 394 yards on 44 carries with five touchdowns. Junior JT Anderson (32-261, 8.16 per carry) has also become a load for the Wildcats in the backfield. Angleton is averaging 32 points per game while allowing 18.6 points.
Angleton will try to rebound against Fort Bend Hightower (2-2) this Thursday with remaining games against Terry (1-3), Foster (3-1), Texas City (0-4), Galveston Ball (3-1) and Friendswood (4-0).
BRAZOSPORT
In a season of transition, the 3-1 Exporters will continue this Friday at Sealy.
The running game has been their primary source of offense with senior running back Daraell Preston (59-427 yards, six TDs), while sophomore Paul Woodard (20-197, three TDs) has been a nice complement.
Also in the backfield for now is a two-quarterback system with senior Alex Villarreal and freshman Kariyen Goins. They’ve combined for 447 yards and six touchdowns passing.
Defensively, the secondary has been solid with seniors backs Kevin Davis and Cornell Brown. Brown leads the Ships with three interceptions and Davis has two.
The offense is averaing 35 points a game while the defense is holding opponents to 14.5 points.
After Sealy comes Columbia (5-0), El Campo (4-1) and Needville (4-1).
COLUMBIA
The surprise of the area, the Roughnecks (5-0) so far have roughed everyone up including their first district opponent, Bay City.
Columbia’s run game has trounced opposing teams with sophomore Jordan Woodard (32-374, two TDs); junior Jamaurion Woodard (31-264, five TDs) and Jame’son Rebector (30-279 yards, six TDs).
Senior signal caller Cameron Ward has thrown for 305 yards and five touchdowns.
Columbia is averaging 44 points per game and only giving up eight points to the other side.
Still left after their bye this week are Needville (4-1), Fulshear (0-5), Brazosport (3-1), Sealy (4-0) and El Campo (4-1).
SWEENY
With back-to-back victories the Bulldogs (3-2 overall) will enter District 11-4A D-II on a roll after their bye this week.
Quarterback Trey Robbins leads the Bulldogs with 767 yards passing and five touchdowns. Senior Justice Clemons (13 receptions, 346 yards, 3 TDs) missed the first two games of the season but has come on since returning.
The Bulldogs will kick off district play at La Marque (2-3), then continue against Wharton (1-2), Houston Scarborough (2-3), Houston Kashmere (0-4) and Houston Washington (0-4).
DANBURY
It’s already been a long season for the Panthers, but there is still some football to play for this young team.
Sophomore Cooper Lynch (78 carries, 409 yards) has been a bright spot for Danbury as he is second in district in rushing.
Danbury will celebrate homecoming Friday against Schulenburg at Humber Field. The Panthers then will take on Ganado (3-1), Bloomington (2-3), East Bernard (5-0) and Van Vleck (2-2).
