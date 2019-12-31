E ac h year there are different accomplishments by Southern Brazoria County individuals or teams that standout. And as usual we like to count down the top 10 things moments that happened here locally.
Every year it is a tough choice because of so many putting in their best effort to finish at the top, no matter the sport or competition.
This year was another one of those years when the choices were a plentiful and the selections were tough to count them down.
Here are the top 10 sports moments:
No. 10
This past October, Angleton’s Tod Tracy did the unfathomable by climbing 19,341 feet in unbearable conditions to get to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.
No. 9
Chris Locke who attained the World Masters IBJF Jiu-Jitsu championship in Las Vegas became the third Top Team Brazilian School of Jiu-Jitsu from Lake Jackson to accomplish that Masters feat.
No. 8
The Wilderness Golf Course took back the Brazos Cup in late May away from Freeport Municipal Golf Course where the cup had been the previous two years in the annual battle.
No. 7
Lauren Stroud broke the stroller record by pushing her daughter, Sadie Rose, at the Vintage Park Half-Marathon in 1 hour, 25 minutes, 29 seconds. The previous Guinness record was 1:27.34.
No. 6
The Sweeny Bulldog baseball squad went back to the Class 4A state final for the second year in a row. Unfortunately, just like in 2018, the Bulldogs lost to Argyle (6-3) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, at the University of Texas. Hats off to the Bulldogs.
No. 5
Drum roll...Making it at No. 5 was Lake Jackson’s Minnie Tran who at 14-years-old won five gold medals while setting five meet records at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Winter Games last January in Pearland.
Tran set records in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.04 seconds, the 50 butterfly (26.84), the 100 individual medley (1:02.20) and was a member of the record-setting 13 to 14 200-yard freestyle (1:45.04) and 200-medley (1:57.94) relays along with Emily Green, Laura Reese and Patience Orms.
No. 4
Also getting a big victory in 2019 was Angleton’s Branyon Tiner as the 13-year-old won the SKUSA Pro Tour Winter Nationals in X30 Junior at CalSpeed Karting in Fontana, California in a go-kart. Tiner’s winning margin was 5.6 seconds.
No. 3
Celebrating at No. 3 was Master Jason Wadley, who after more than 40 years of teaching and studying Jiu-Jitsu was inducted into the Taekwondo Hall of Fame in Thailand this past August.
Wadley, who still teaches at Wadley’s Taekwondo School in Lake Jackson has continued to invest himself to a craft that has taken him all over the world whether in a teaching manner or a learning one. He’s learned from some of the greats in the sport, and now Wadley has reached that level as well with his induction.
No. 2
In the No. 2 selection, two Southern Brazoria County high school athletes accomplished the same thing on the same day at the same place. Brazoswood sophomore Sam Whitmarsh out kicked the 800-meter Class 6A field in 1:51.73 using his long stride in the final 100 yards to pull away in the two lap event at Mike A. Meyer Stadium at the University of Texas last May.
Also on that same track, Columbia’s Kimberly Carr, running her final race in high school cleared every hurdle in the Class 4A 300-meter hurdle race posting a personal best time of 43.57 seconds to wrap that gold medal around her neck.
Whitmarsh returned to Brazoswood for his junior year while Carr went off to Sam Houston State University to continue her running career.
No. 1
Finally at No. 1 are the Angleton Ladycat softball team as they achieved something they had not done in 25 seasons. Win a softball title.
Back in 1994, the Ladycats won the second ever UIL softball title after becoming a UIL sport the previous season.
The Class 5A championship game seemed quite easy for the Ladycats after scoring six runs in the top of the first against Corpus Christi Calallen enroute to an 8-1 victory last May at Red and Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas to finish 39-2 on the season.
But it was the state semifinal 7-6 victory in 11 innings versus Forney the day before that proved to be quite a battle that the Ladycats had to get through in order to get to that final day. Down by two runs in the bottom of the eighth to the Jackrabbits, Angleton came back in the bottom half to tie it up again to keep their hopes alive. Played on the team were Aaliyah White, Mia Scott, Danieca Coffey, Kaylyn Soria, Mika Hinojosa, Sierra Cantu, Kamryn Pineiro, Avery Farr, Avery Church, Cailyn Brown, Teagan Whitley, Ellie Grill, Angel Jasso, Aaliyah Garcia, Haylie Savage and Raegan Kotrla.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.