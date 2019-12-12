GIRLS BASKETBALL
Playing with a lot of defensive gusto, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs came up just short of against Channelview on Tuesday at the Performance Gym, 39-36.
Nataly Segler led all scorers with 14 points as Christina Bolton and Macy Leger each scored five points. Reagan Blank and Taly Montejano each brought down six rebounds.
Brazoswood (2-10) will head to La Porte on Friday.
Rhoades leads Lady ’Necks in loss: The Columbia Lady ’Necks lost to Louise, 55-43 on Tuesday in a non district tilt.
Outscored 17-7 in the first period, Columbia had to try and catch up the rest of the way, but didn’t succeed.
Jada Rhoades led Columbia with 13 points; Kirsten Bragg scored 11 points and Jamoryai Butler added 10. Brynlee Livingston led in rebounding with six and Myriah Wessells and Bragg each gathered four rebounds.
The Lady ’Necks fall to 9-4 on the season and will head to Palacios on Friday.
In sub varsity for the Brazoswood Lady Buc freshmen, they fell to Channelview 48–25 on Tuesday at the Performance Gym.
Leading the teaming in scoring were E’Maya Jackson with nine points and Mariah Rodriguez with seven.
Lady Bouts get some wins: The West Brazos Junior High eighth-grade A team beat Freeport Intermediate on Dec. 5, 48-10.
Najet Bryant and Victoria Davis each scored 10 points; Rylynn Maynard added eight; Annabell Humbird scored six points; Alexia Lewis scored five; Londyn Brown had four; Katelynn Dirzonowski two points; Alyssa Lewis with 1 point.
The A team also won its tournament this past weekend, beating Sealy and El Campo. Rylynn Maynard scored 11 points; Londyn Brown with eight points; Najet Bryant poured in seven points; Annabell Humbird had six points and Katelynn Lewis added a point.
Lady Bouts drop games: The West Brazos eighth grade B team took one on the chin as they fell to Sealy, 28-8.
Abby Farley scored six points and Kaycee George scored two in the contest.
The B team also lost against to El Campo 26-20 with Elizabeth Gonzales, Niyah Carter, Kaycee George and Abby Farley all scoring for the Lady Bouts.
Lady Bout seventh-graders improve: The West Brazos Junior High seventh-grade A team placed second overall at the Sealy Tournament this past weekend.
West Brazos beat Sealy, 23-19 but lost to El Campo. Stepping up for the Lady Bouts in the tourney were Anessa Flores and Amberly Cardwell.
On Dec. 5 the Lady Bouts lost to Freeport Intermediate, 18-11.
Offensive players were Amberly Cardwell, Haley Broussard and Kaleese Swanks. BB Hardwick and Kimber Morrow both played scrappy defense.
Boys Basketball
Ward, Roughnecks get critical win
Columbia hosted Van Vleck on Tuesday as Cameron Ward exploded for 32 points in a 62-57 victory.
Jalen Austin scored six points; Jamaurion Woodard, Will Carlson, Jordan Woodard, Zade Stroman and Heston Roberts each had four points; Sultan Abdullah scored three and Shamar Johnson scored a point.
Columbia will head to the Livingston Varsity Tournament starting today.
Blackmon leads JV: The Columbia junior varsity Roughnecks beat up on Van Vleck, 53-36 on Tuesday behind 15 points from Shavaris Blackmon.
Also scoring were Tate Thrasher with 14; Jarrett Donely, Jamarcus Higgins and Jacob Bailes each had six points; Trevon Gee added four points and Evan Weeks scored a bucket.
