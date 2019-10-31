ANGLETON — Whether the Wildcats make the playoffs for the 12th straight season is out of their hands, making the goal of sending off the 12th-graders with a final home win the team’s priority this week.
“We want to do everything we can to get a win for the seniors in their last game in the stadium,” Angleton head football coach Jason Brittain said. “We’re not looking ahead regardless of what’s at stake, because we can only control what we can control.”
The Wildcats (2-3, 4-3) will take on the Galveston Ball Tornadoes (0-5, 3-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in a District 10-5A D-1 match-up. Angleton must win its final two games — it finishes at district co-leader Friendswood next week — and get some help to continue its postseason streak.
Though Ball is winless in district, a win Friday night is not guaranteed. The Tors’ defense ranks second in the district, including third in rush defense, which makes it a game of strength against strength with Angleton’s run-focused offense.
“They started off the year 3-0, but they got into district play and our district is tough,” Brittain said. “Their quarterback has missed some time and their running back has come back after missing time, too.”
A.R. Warner and Terry Webb have split time under center for Ball. Warner has thrown for 268 yards and two touchdowns while Webb has thrown for 207 yards and two touchdowns.
Explosive wide receiver Nehemiah Ball is their main passing target. The 6-foot-3 player is second in the district in receptions and yards with 22 receptions for 473 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s a long receiver that creates mismatches,” Brittain said. “They move him around a lot, and we need to know where he is and why at all times.”
Because of inconsistency on offense, Ball hasn’t scored more than 14 points all season.
Angleton has had its own inconsistencies when it has the ball, averaging 37.5 points in its wins and only 18.3 points in losses.
Running back Jordan Jones still leads the district in rushing, compiling 802 yards on 115 carries with nine touchdowns. Senior Justus Mayon, one of the few quarterbacks in the district to complete more than 55 percent of his passes, has thrown for 664 yards and seven touchdowns.
No matter the future in store for the Wildcats, Brittain doesn’t see any changes to what they want to do as a football team at the end of the day.
“We play to win every game and take care of our business,” Brittain said. “That’s something that won’t change.”
