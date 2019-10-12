ANGLETON — Trusting the process is what the Angleton Wildcats preached all week after back-to-back losses for the first time since 2015, and it worked for them Friday night.
The Wildcats (1-2, 3-2) defeated the Terry Rangers (0-3, 1-5) 33-3 in a District 10-5A D-I matchup on homecoming night at Wildcat Stadium.
“It was exactly what we thought. The kids stuck to the process and believed in what we do,” Angleton head football coach Jason Brittain said. “Our style of offense and dominating the line of scrimmage really paid dividends for us tonight.”
Angleton stayed true to its nature, taking a 7-0 lead with an 11-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by running back JT Anderson with 7:07 left in the first quarter.
Before the end of the half, Wildcat quarterback Justus Mayon connected with wide receiver and homecoming king Cameron Stone for a 35-yard touchdown pass, using play action to suck in the defense and hitting Stone in stride on a post route. That took the Wildcats to a 13-0 lead after a bad snap on the extra-point try resulted in a failed two-point pass.
Angleton kept rolling in the second half.
On the Wildcats’ second drive in the third quarter, running back Jordan Jones’ 14-yard run capped a six-play, 42-yard march. Jones broke multiple tackles to ease into the end zone and Angleton led 20-0 with 2:15 left in the period.
Kicker Scott Ives put Terry on the board with a 34-yard field goal with 7:44 left in the contest, but two quick scoring drives by the Wildcats put the game well out of reach. A 2-yard rushing touchdown by Mayon with 5:21 left and a 1-yard run by Anderson in the final seconds iced the scoring.
“This was Angleton Wildcat football tonight,” Brittain said. “Our offense dominated the line of scrimmage, our running backs kept their shoulders down and ran hard and all those things were positive tonight.”
The Wildcats finished with 285 yards of total offense, including 250 rushing. Jones led the team with 144 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Anderson complemented Jones in the backfield with 61 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Angleton’s defense held the Rangers to 40 yards of total offense in the first half and 135 yards for the game. Wildcat defensive end Landris White delivered two sacks.
“Landris is a great player, and big-time players make great plays in games when you really need them,” Brittain said. “We had a couple of third-down situations and he came up big for us.”
Terry quarterback Brandon Kyles had 52 yards on eight carries and running back Quincy Johnson had 52 yards on nine carries.
The Wildcats will host the Foster Falcons in another district showdown at 7 p.m. Friday.
