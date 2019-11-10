VOLLEYBALL
Brazosport finished its volleyball season on Thursday by bowing out to Lumberton in the Class 4A Region III area round, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 at Lee College.
The Lady Ships finished their season 24-15 overall.
Brazosport totaled 102 digs in the match with Jerrilee Shadden leading the way with 26, Mikaya Burton 24, Treanna Johnson 19 and both Breanna Brimage and Piper Sparkman with 14 digs each.
Brimage led in assists with 11, Maile Velasco had five; kill leaders were Aja Gore with five, Simone Fuller, Johnson and Shadden each had four and Brimage two.
BASKETBALL
Girls
Brazoswood opened its 2019-20 season with a 69-44 loss to Houston Memorial on Friday on the road.
Outscored 23-8 in the first period, the Lady Bucs played from behind a majority of the game. Down 42-13 by halftime, Brazoswood executed a better second half, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 31-25.
Senior guard Nataly Segler led the way with 10 points followed by eight points from Macy Leger. Christina Twig Bolton scored seven points, Macy Perez had six and Roe’Vgn Jackson finished with five.
Brazoswood (0-1) will welcome Fort Bend Austin on Tuesday at the Brazoswood Performance Gym.
Chavez leads Ladycats: The Angleton Ladycats opened the 2019-20 season with a 52-29 victory against visiting Alvin on Friday.
Adriana Chavez led in points with 14 points and four steals; Dezaree Walker scored 11 points and four steals; Rebecca Bryant added nine points and Selena Chaney totaled seven points, six steals and eight rebounds. K’mort Price also had six points.
Angleton (1-0) heads to Waller on Tuesday.
In sub varsity action the Ladycat junior varsity won 40-30 and the freshmen Ladycats lost 29-19.
FOOTBALL
The Angleton junior varsity finished 2019 season with a 28-14 victory against Friendswood on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium. Marcus Spears and Isaiah Williams scored the touchdowns against the Mustangs. Zach Johnson went 4-for-4 on extra points.
Defensively, Daniel Duran forced a fumble and scored a touchdown return. Phillip McGee, Phillip Darthard and Samar McAda played well on defense.
Angleton JV finished the season at 6-3 overall.
’Necks get close win: Columbia Roughneck junior varsity beat El Campo 14-6 on Thursday at Griggs Field.
El Campo took a 6-0 halftime lead, but it was all Roughnecks in the second half. Jarrett Donley tied the game at 6-6 with Tyler Thigpen giving the ‘Necks the lead after a pass from Houston Cook on the two-point conversion.
Then Justin Bess scored on a run for the final points of the game.
Defensively, Jonathan Walton, Jacob Kirby and Justin Bess were key contributors with multiple tackles for a loss. Jarrett Donley had an interception with 1:30 left to seal the victory.
Columbia JV was 7-3 on the season.
Wildcats bite Mustangs: Angleton Wildcat freshmen finished their season on Thursday with a 33-20 victory against Friendswood finishing third overall in district play.
By the end of the first quarter, Myalek Woods gave Angleton a 6-0 lead.
Michael Curry’s blocked punt helped set up Woods’ second running touchdown.
After the Mustangs got on the board, Ernest Rodriguez answered for Angleton with kick return touchdown. By halftime the Wildcats had a 19-14 lead.
In the second half, Woods scored his third touchdown of the game.
On defense, Woods also had an interception along with Curry. The final score of the game was by Deseahn Thomas as he returned an interception for a touchdown.
Angleton freshmen finished 5-2 in district and 6-3 overall.
Roughnecks run Ricebirds out of stadium: Columbia’s freshmen Roughnecks beat El Campo, 34-6 on Thursday to end their season on a high note.
Led by their defense, the Ricebirds took the 6-0 lead. After the score, they were held scoreless for the rest of the way causing multiple turnovers that led to scores. One of those was a Kai Castile scoop and score fumble recovery for 35 yards late in the fourth period.
Offensively, Isaiah Hall had a run of 95 yards on the first series, going into the end zone untouched.
Also scoring was Tate Thrasher with a 1-yard quarterback sneak with Naqualyn Grice adding a 25 yard two point conversion.
In the second half, Xavier Butler scored on a 32-yard run with Parker Kingrea throwing to a wide open Tate Thrasher for the two point conversion.
Columbia freshmen finish 4-2 in district and 7-2 overall.
