FREEPORT — The Exporters played a tough non-conference schedule and it’s helped them out so far in district play.
Brazosport beat the Sweeny Bulldogs 5-1 Saturday afternoon at Hopper Field in a District 24-4A matchup.
“We started off kind of rough. We didn’t do a good job moving the ball around, but they played themselves into the game,” Brazosport head coach Craig Moseley said. “They did a better job moving the ball around with our 15 to 20-yard passes.”
Sweeny had an early chance to get a lead on the Exporters in the third minute of the game as Bulldog Miguel Ramirez got behind the defense for a chance at goal. He pulled his shot wide to the right, making it easy for Ships keeper Saul Jimenez to hold the game steady, 0-0.
Ten minutes into the game, Exporter Abel Oliva put away a goal past Bulldog keeper Mason Taylor after making a deep run behind the opposition’s back line to put his team ahead, 1-0.
Oliva wasn’t done yet on his impact for the Ships, assisting team captain Ezequiel Vergara off a corner kick for a header from the far post to increase Brazosport’s lead over Sweeny, 2-0.
The Exporters were able to keep the momentum going into the half with team captain Jayden Alvarez’s tap in from a cross by the near post with four minutes left to get their lead up to 3-0 going into the half.
Brazosport created numerous opportunities with long balls throughout the first half, but Sweeny’s Taylor acted as their sweeper and extra defender to stop his opponents’ momentum down the pitch. He disrupted multiple runs and kept the Ships from scoring more than they could have.
“For him being as young as he is being his first year coming out, he’s done a fantastic job,” Sweeny head coach Jesse Herrera said. “Some of the stuff that went in is because he’s green and he’s young, but he’s working really hard and I’m proud of him.”
The Bulldogs came out swinging in the second half as Ramirez was able thread the needle with a pass to Trace Holmes for a chance on goal. Holmes, however, hit his shot straight to Jimenez to keep the Bulldogs off the board.
Jimenez was solid, keeping Sweeny from putting anything on the scoresheet for most of the game and it was something Moseley wanted to see.
“I’m real happy with how Saul is doing in goal,” Moseley said.
Brazosport wasn’t done putting names on the scoresheet as Kevin Rodriguez was fed a long ball down the middle of the field and battled a Sweeny defender for the ball. He won the possession to create a one-on-one chance with Taylor in front of goal and put it away at the left corner for a 4-0 lead.
Sweeny, however, wouldn’t be denied on the scoresheet as Holmes decreased the deficit to 4-1 after getting past Jimenez for an open goal.
But that effort wasn’t enough for a district win.
“They played good defense and we couldn’t get past them with the things that we did,” Herrera said. “They outplayed us today.”
Brazosport will try and continue its momentum when players take on first-place Wharton at 7:30 p.m. Monday in district play. Sweeny w ill try to rebound against Palacios at 7:30 p.m. Monday in district play.
