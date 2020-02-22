CLUTE
Brazosport kept throwing haymakers, but it was the Columbia Roughnecks who won the fight for the prize.
The Roughnecks beat the Brazosport Exporters, 78-73, Friday night at Brazoswood High School’s Performance Gym to secure the No. 2 seed in District 24-4A.
Never trailing at the end of a quarter, Columbia found a way to outlast Brazosport despite the Exporters battling for the lead throughout the night.
“That first quarter was ugly, but they brought out our competitive juices and were able to match their level and outlast them. It was really going to be the last team standing,” Columbia head coach Henry Valladares said. “It was like a heavyweight knockout fight and both teams were throwing haymakers back-and-forth. They were a great opponent and they’re going to do some great things in the playoffs.”
With about 30 seconds left in the game, Brazosport inbounded the ball to guard Raylean Bell, who guard Hayden McDaniel for a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 76-73. After the Ships couldn’t steal the ball on the ensuing inbound play, ’Neck guard Sultan Abdullah drew a blocking foul from Bell and made two free throws to seal the game and the second seed.
Brazosport came out strong in the fourth, taking a 58-57 lead with 7:16 left after a contested transition layup by guard Xavier Villareal on an assist from Bell. The Roughnecks answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Jamarion Woodard and Cameron Ward and never trailed again.
The Ships had a chance to move within one score with 1:16 left and down 75-70, but a missed layup gave Columbia the ball.
“When you play a team three times, it’s no surprise it’s going to be tough,” Brazosport head coach Travis Pittman said. “I thought we did a good job slowing Cam down, but we let other guys get going. Every time we hit a big shot, they hit one to answer. Credit Coach Valladares and his guys for responding back. It was a battle to the end and tough going down on missed opportunities.”
The teams matched each other shot for shot in an electric third period. With the score tied at 42, Columbia guard Jordan Woodard slashed through the paint and made a contested layup, drawing a foul. He missed the free throw and Brazosport capitalized, launching a fast break that ended with a layup by Exporter wing Elliot Cundieff to tie the game 44-44.
After continuing to trade baskets, the third ended with Columbia up 57-54.
Roughneck forward Heston Roberts made big shots in the paint in the second quarter to help Columbia to a 27-25 advantage at intermission. Roberts finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, one of an array of contributed for the ’Necks.
“It’s huge. Everybody knows Cam, but the rest of the team is pretty damn good, Valladares said. “I tell my guys all the time we’re not just a good team with a great player. We’re a great team with great players and they all have a special skill that completes this team.”
Ward had to leave the game early after a collision with an Exporter, but he was able to come back and finish with 15 points and six rebounds.
The Exporters also came back repeatedly, a resiliency their coach has come to expect.
“We’re never out of a game. When our kids fight and go all out, we can go with anybody, we can take of business,” Pittman said. “We just have to know when that physical fatigue kicks in, we can’t let the mental fatigue come out. We can’t make the mental mistakes whether it’s losing an assignment or lacking the concentration on the finish.”
Cundieff came up big with 16 points and five rebounds and Woodard added nine points off the bench for the Exporters.
Brazosport will take on North Forest as the No. 3 seed at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Barnett Gym in Houston in the bi-district round. Columbia will face Houston Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at La Marque High School.
