LAKE JACKSON — With 59 runners/walkers, the eighth annual Zombiefest 5K went off without a hitch Saturday at MacLean Park.
Competing on a 3.2-mile course filled with a bunch of zombies trying to snag flags from runners or walkers, Mario Muraria crossed the finish line first in 22 minutes, 46 seconds.
Muraria was just ahead of Lindsey Rude, who was not only the overall runner-up in 23:54 but also the first female to come across.
Jesse Still was overall male master in 28:54, and Rosa Nieto, 27:24 was the female master.
Proceeds benefited the Lions Club of Lake Jackson.
The following were the top finishers by age group:
Males: Ages 1-14, Landon Aldis, 45:35, Cort Tipps, 48:31 and Michael Sherbrook, 48:52; 15-19, Devan West, 34:10, Keetan Strother, 36:51; 20-29, Melvin Barber, 31:45, Justin Freemen, 34:27 and Tim Geiskopf, 42:12; 30-39, Clint Stroud, 28:32, Christopher Pena, 30:17 and Micah Luster, 30:45; 40-49, Alvaro Escamilla, 31:47 and Richard Watts, 32:39; 50-59, Bruce Smith, 34:35 and Guadalupe Nieto, 35:37.
Females: 1-14, Adelyn Bonnot, 40:06, Gina Adams Aguirre, 51:25 and Sierra Ellison, 1:01.37; 15-19, Katelyn Thomas, 34:11 and Teja Rice, 1:03.04; 20-29, Jessica Sannwaldt, 26:00, Mckenzie Rust, 27:05 and Valeriz Zuniga, 33:05; 30-39, Kirsten Malacina, 25:51, Samantha Gonzalez, 29:57 and Brittany Cannon, 31:17; 40-49, Rebecca Watts, 28:19, Brandy Langston, 32:55 and Stephanie Patterson, 33:13; 50-59, Renee Cooper, 33:23, Laurie Fisher, 34:34 and Tammi Verbick, 1:05.59.
