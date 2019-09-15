SURFSIDE BEACH
Running in the heat is hard. Running in the heat and the sand is even harder. Just ask Danbury’s Sahvanna Thompson.
“Running on sand is really hard to get through, and it felt so long. Grass is way easier,” Thompson said after negotiating the Surfside Beach course to win the girls varsity race Saturday at the Brazensport Invitational cross country meet.
Angleton finished first overall out of five teams in both the varsity boys and girls races. Other schools that competed were Brazosport, Sweeny, Columbia and Danbury.
In the varsity boys 3-mile race, Brazosport’s David Gomez finished first in 18 minutes, 17.2 seconds.
“I know Angleton, they’re pretty good runners so I just paced myself with them until we got to the mile mark,” Gomez said. “Once we got to the one and a half-mile mark, I saw them slowing down so I just kept my pace, and once I got back to the mile marker I just took off.”
Rounding out the top five for the varsity boys race, all from Angleton, were Noah Wingard, second in 18:25.2, Isaac Dominguez, third, 18:28.3; Derek Ortega, fourth, 9:13; and Jesus Gutierrez, fifth, 19:20.2.
Other top finishers for Brazoswood were Aaron Naverrete, who finished seventh in 19:45.5, and Manuel Acuna, eighth in 20:19.4.
Sweeny’s Richard Garrison, James Jaime, Joshua Thomas and Matthew Gartman finished sixth, 12th, 14th and 15th, respectively, with times of 19:41.6, 20:35.7, 20:54.7 and 20:59.1.
Danbury’s Gustavo Torres and Kolton Holt were 11th and 13th, respectively, in 20:31 and and 20:36.6.
Elijah Burton led Columbia, finishing 16th in 21:02.2.
In the girls varsity race, Thompson won in 21:31.5, leading all girls by two minutes.
“It wasn’t my best time,” she said. “I want to better my time at region and give it my all to get my best time at region and make it to state.”
Her teammate Lizbeth Gomez finished second in 23:45.5.
Rounding out the top five in the girls race, all from Angleton, were Magdalena Torres, third in 23:48.6; Adriana Chavez, fourth, 23:57.8; and Shelbi Barnhill, 23:58.7.
Daisy Decarlos led Sweeny, taking sixth in 24:18.6. Brazosport’s Hayley Nanez was close behind in seventh in 24:47.2.
Angleton’s Salena Chaney, Carlolynn Stallman and Asrais Crane rounded out the top 10, finishing eight, ninth and 10th, respectively, in 25:07.1, 25:08.2; and 25:10.4.
Columbia’s Adriana Phillips and Madison Hardin placed 11th and 12th in 25:40 and 26:06.1.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.