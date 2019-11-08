FREEPORT — A win tonight means Brazosport will keep playing. A loss, and the Exporters’ season is over.
The Ships’ (2-3, 5-4) playoff life is on the line when they take on the Fulshear Chargers (1-4, 1-8) at 7:30 p.m. today at Hopper Field in a District 13-4A D-I contest that will determine who will be the last district representative in the postseason.
“The last couple of games, we’ve been in both games,” Brazosport head football coach Mark Kanipes said. “Giving up turnovers and big plays is how you lose games and vice versa. If we can make the plays and not commit turnovers, we’ll have a good chance of winning.”
Kanipes has seen the tape on the Chargers and believes their record is misleading.
“They’re a good football team; their record doesn’t show how good of a team they are,” Kanipes said. “They been in some pretty close games all season and a really good game against El Campo.”
The Chargers have the top passing offense in the district at 182 yards per game. Fulshear quarterback Jackson Edge has thrown for 1,370 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He’s completing 58 percent of his passes and has shown a skill set Kanipes sees as a potential threat to his defense.
“He does a really good job getting outside of the pocket and being able to make a play,” Kanipes said. “We’ve been working on our defense getting ready for that because their players know what to do when that happens.”
The main receiving target for Edge has been wide receiver Zach Coady, who has 32 receptions for 454 yards and three touchdowns. He ranks second in the district in receptions and touchdowns.
It’s projected to rain today with some wind. Kanipes isn’t sure which team might benefit from those conditions.
“You never really know,” Kanipes said. “Usually it favors teams who run the ball more in that kind of weather, but you never really know for sure.”
Offensively, Brazosport has shaken things up lately.
Safety Kevin Davis has seen a fair share of offensive snaps, carrying the ball 15 times for 129 yards and a touchdown from the wildcat formation last week against Needville. Running back Daraell Preston, wide receiver Ray Bell and running back Paul Woodard have seen playing time on the defensive unit, an approach Kanipes plans to continue.,
“He (Davis) did a really good job for us last week,” Kanipes said. “We’ve been playing more guys on both sides of the ball because we want to play whoever gives us the best chance to win.”
Kariyen Goins took most of the snaps at quarterback last week and showed flashes of both brilliance and freshman inexperience throughout the game.
“Sometimes he looks really good. and sometimes he looks like a freshman,” Kanipes said. “It’s a learning process for him, and he’s going to get better. I’m glad we have him.”
The Ships are hoping to make the playoffs for the third consecutive year for the first time in school history.
