Back for another round of amateur boxing matches, the Battle In Brazoria County II is happening this Saturday with more than 20 bouts on tap.
Matches will be at Ten Pin Entertainment at 1040 S. Velasco Street in Angleton with the promotion sponsored by Angleton Boxing Club and Freeport Boxing Club.
Clubs from all over the Houston area — including some from as far as Corpus Christi — will make the trek.
Weigh-ins will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with doors opening at noon and showtime at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 5 to 11 years old.
With pre-matching ongoing until Saturday, the Angleton Boxing Club currently has two fighters set for action. Alan Osoria and Ian Stanislaw will both step into the ring against opponents.
Osoria is a 12-year-old, 85-pounder who’s had quite a few fights, according to trainer Greg Brannan.
“He is coming along pretty good so I am looking forward to see how he does this weekend,” Brannan said. “To me it just looks like he is starting to improve despite losing a few fights. He’s really improving on his balance and combination throwing. He is also growing into his body a bit more and hasn’t had the power that other fighters have, but he is starting to develop that.”
A member of the Angleton Boxing Club for a few years, Osoria has been working hard in the gym.
“We are trying to build up his upper body strength with a lot of pushups,” Brannan said. “We don’t do much weight lifting, but more so just working with the bag and doing those pushups.”
Stanislaw is an 18-year-old, 201-pound fighter who goes into Saturday’s action at 2-1.
“He’s built like a heavyweight at 6-3 and real long reach with a big right hand,” Brannan said. “Right now he has a strong left jab with a right-hand combination. He hasn’t developed that left hook to follow up yet, but those two punches that he does have are going to be hard to stop.”
In Stanislaw’s first bout, it lasted just 15 seconds after his opponent felt Stanislaw’s power.
“He comes over to us and said, is it over, as his opponent is laying on the floor completely out,” Brannan said. “The reason he’s only had three fights is because there aren’t too many heavyweights at 16 and 17 years old. But now that he’s turned 18, he can match up with anyone at any age.
“If he would have been in better shape he could be undefeated right now. So we’ve been working on his endurance.”
Angleton Boxing Club is also working on finding matches for LaMarcus Fields, Franco Cruz Olarte and Leo Machado.
“LaMarcus is a 132-pounder with four fights and is a left-hander,” Brannan said. “He’s got a lot of potential and is real fast and accurate with his punches.
“Franco and Leo haven’t fought before so this could be their first fight. Franco is a 120-pounder and Leo is in the 130 class. With these guys, we’ve just been teaching the basic fundamentals of boxing which includes balance, defense and the correct way to throw punches. From using the leverage from their legs to their footwork, and after that start working on combinations. But the main thing is to get that foundation first.”
Freeport Boxing Club also has two matches for sure in Caleb Clements and Jalen Villarreal.
Clements has been with Freeport Boxing Club for two years and is 6-1 overall. He is 12 years old and boxes as an 84-pounder.
“He is a good kid who trains hard and is very aggressive,” Freeport Boxing Club trainer LJ Arredondo said. “Caleb is smart in the ring and has a high IQ and just knows how to use the ring with his movements. I see a bright future with him.”
Villarreal isn’t from the area but does come to train at Freeport Boxing Club from Rosenberg.
“He’s an aggressive fighter and can box,” Arredondo said of the 17-year-old. “Right now we’ve been working on him using his range. He is a fighter who never has been corrected, so we’ve been working on setting him right.”
This will be Villarreal’s first fight with his new boxing club.
Another fighter who might get matched up is 14-year-old Brandon Guzman in the 138-pound division.
One other possible local is Bay City’s Kanye Gee fighting out of the Bay City Christian Club.
Currently 28 matches are pending, and that is set to change by the first fight.
Trophies will be awarded to the winners along with belts for the most outstanding male and female boxers of the match.
For information, call Brannan at 979-299-8403 or Arredondo at 979-236-7943.
