CLUTE
A dominant first quarter lifted the Lady Bucs to a big water-polo win at home.
The Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers beat the Shadow Creek Lady Sharks, 16-4, Tuesday at Brazoswood Natatorium. The team bounced back after a loss from Alvin in the Charger Challenge Tournament on Saturday.
“We opened our season against them, and they haven’t played water polo as long as we have, but we had a really good start. We started making shots and the pressure on defense got to them to get us some easy shots,” Brazoswood head coach Robert Brown said. “I’m proud of the way our girls played today.”
The Lady Bucs started off strong with the first two shots of the match to put pressure on the Lady Shark defense from the beginning. It was a brief matter of time before sophomore Emily Agan put her team on the scoreboard with a throw into the top left corner of the goal for the lead, 1-0.
She wasn’t done yet, this time providing an assist to junior Kathryn Gambrel, who also knocked in a top left corner shot for a 2-0 lead with 4:02 left in the first quarter.
Shadow Creek had no answer for their opposition as Brazoswood took a 6-0 lead heading into the second quarter, holding the Lady Sharks to one shot the entire quarter.
“That’s the key. Water polo is where a quick start can be the difference,” Brown said. “It can get away from you in a hurry and sometimes those early runs can set the tone for the whole game. Our girls have been doing that pretty good.”
The Lady Sharks came out fast at the start of the second, but junior Summer Sanders was a wall — blocking sophomore Alana Anderson’s shot in front of goal to keep her opponents scoreless at the half.
Brazoswood didn’t have the same offensive firepower from the last quarter, but freshman Sarah Gambrel was able to knock in a deep shot inside the bottom right corner for the 7-0 lead at half.
In the third, Shadow Creek was finally able to get a goal with a penalty shot from junior Zenaida Castro to decrease the deficit to 8-1 with 5:32 to go after a Kathryn Gambrel goal to start.
Brazoswood had another offensive quarter in the third to put themselves in a comfortable position for the rest of the game. Goals from Agan, Kathryn Gambrel, Sanders, Sarah Gambrel an Julia Braun solidified the Lady Bucs monumental win with a 16-1 lead heading into the fourth.
Castro and Anderson combined for three goals in the last quarter, with Castro throwing a rocket into the back of the net from over halfway across the pool, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the large deficit.
The Lady Bucs are now 7-2 overall and will take on Clear Springs at 4 p.m. March 17 at Brazoswood Natatorium.
The Buccaneers beat the Sharks 20-4, after their female counterparts did the same, moving to 8-1 for the season.
