Southern Brazoria County baseball players showed they put in just as much work off the field as on it by earning spots on the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Academic All State team.
Earning Academic All-State recognition were Brazoswood’s Graydon Hill and Sam Massey; Angleton’s Gavin Baird, Seth Cosme, Tanner Davis, Ethan Ebner, Tyler Killion and Zack Medart; Brazosport’s Joshua Bell; Columbia’s Grant Beaver, Kelby Coburn, T. J. Spitdowski and Hunter Treesh; Sweeny’s Joe Effenberger, Wesley Folse, Jackson Kiddy, Quinton Martin and Braden Norris.
A designated hitter, Brazoswood’s Hill batted .349 while teammate Massey pitched to a 2.80 ERA for the season. Angleton’s Baird hit .500 with 27 RBIs, Cosme batted .324 with 20 RBIs, Davis hit .324 with 28 RBIs, Ebner had zero errors behind the plate and Medart hit .389 with 18 RBIs.
Brazosport’s Bell was a pitcher and first baseman for the Exporters.
Columbia’s Beaver played 29 out of a possible 30 games for the Roughnecks, Coburn had 19 hits to go with 14 RBIs, Spitdowski played all 30 games and Treesh made 15 plate appearances.
Sweeny made it to the state Class 4A championship game for the second consecutive season, with its academic all-staters leading the way. Effenberger batted .441 with 45 RBIs, Folse had 35 hits to go with a .347 batting average, Kiddy was 9-1 for the season, Martin hit .291 with 25 hits for 25 RBIs and Norris batted .342 with 40 hits and 20 RBIs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.