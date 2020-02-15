KATY — As cool as a cucumber, Brazoswood’s 220-pound wrestler, Derek Cole, needed just 45 seconds to pin Daelon Clark from Houston Westside and become only the second region champion in program history.
“It ended fairly easily, but I’d seen him wrestle in previous ways and my main focus in that match was to tire him out in the first, get a takedown if I could, and when it came to the second, I was just going to go with it,” Cole said of Clark. “Even in that 45-second exchange he was already tired and my conditioning would have held up way further on than his would.”
Cole was one of three Buc wrestlers who made it to the second day along with 113-pounder Luc Nguyen and 285-pounder Trevor Dyson.
Michael Martin in 2011 became the first Buc to win a region title in the 145-pound category.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the effort that Cole’s given for these last four years,” Brazoswood Buc wrestling coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “He even told me before this region championship that he was going to win, ‘I am going to pin him.’ That is a pretty bold statement when you are going into the region championship, because at this point of the game everyone is good. So he went out there and proved his dominance. He attempted a throw and stuck him to the mat with a good counter and Derek came out on top.”
The mild-mannered Cole, who spent the day Saturday wearing Pokemon pants, will be the only Buc at the UIL Wrestling State Tournament next week at the Berry Center in Cypress next weekend.
Cole went through his first three matches at region with pins. Clark had gotten back-to-back pins and then got an 11-4 decision in the semifinals. At the start of their match for the region title, it looked like it might go a while.
“I didn’t think it was going to be over that quick because Houston Westside has a good program,” Roberts said. “But we pushed through to the top and we are just grateful to be wrestling at this point of the meet and send one to state.”
When Clark became the aggressor early in the match, Cole turned it against him.
“He’s just had a habit of making that happen,” Roberts said. “He is a great counter wrestler, and like we talked previously, he can turn other wrestlers’ own aggression against them. As soon as the other wrestler came out aggressive and physical, I knew at that point that Derek would not be fazed by that because that is his comfort zone.”
Even his first match of the day Saturday seemed fairly easy as Cole pinned Bryan Gutierrez from Cypress Park in the first period.
“He was slow and stalled, but when I got him I nailed him,” Cole said of Gutierrez. “It was a pretty simple day.”
Cole, who improved to 36-2 on the season, wasn’t surprised to be walking out of the Merrell Center as a champion.
“I had full expectations of winning this, and it sounds cocky, but the names I saw at this tournament are names that at the beginning of the year they were supposed to trash me, destroy me with no question,” he said. “But I’d face them and come out with a pin on each one every single match. I didn’t have a single match go to points at all this year, I have pinned or have tech’d every single person this year.”
Just a sophomore, Nguyen got two pins Friday to reach the semifinals Saturday, where top seed Micah White of Kingwood waited. White showed why he is 44-4 on the season, building a 15-0 lead on Nguyen before pinning him.
“My first time fighting him in that first match, he was way better than me,” Nguyen said. “I could fight him but not as good as I thought I could. He was real quick and before I could throw out, he had already taken a shot. I was real mad and disappointed how that came about.”
Nguyen headed to the consolation round to try to earn a third- or fourth-place finish, which would still qualify him for state, but Yaseen Rafaie from Katy Seven Lakes took advantage of a slip by Nguyen and pinned him. Nguyen led 5-4 at the time.
“A small mistake cost me in that match,” Nguyen said.
Roberts was nothing but supportive of Nguyen (25-10), who was pretty dejected after that loss.
“We cannot overlook the fact that he is young, a second-year wrestler and had to wrestle four matches,” Roberts said. “Even the pins that he got, they were hard to get, so nothing was easy for him. We talked about the technique and he didn’t clear those hands fast enough off his chin and hats off to Seven Lakes, who had a beautiful outside trip. But Luc has come a long way and he’s developed a great leadership and these past two weeks he really stepped up in the mat room and was a leader. Plus, he’s bringing home a medal from the regionals, finishing sixth overall.”
Dyson (12-10) already was in the consolation round and had a short day Saturday. Oghenemine Imarh from Bridgeland caught Dyson in the first round with a pin to end his season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.