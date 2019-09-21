IOWA COLONY — Scoreless so far in the 2019 season, the Alvin Yellowjackets remained that way after being shut out by the Mayde Creek Rams, 34-0, on Friday at Freedom Field.
Standing at 0-4 on the year, the Yellowjackets have now been outscored this season 160-0.
“They played hard the whole game for a team that didn’t practice once this week, and that is no excuse,” Alvin Yellowjacket first-year coach Tim Teykl said. “I thought the wheels kind of started falling off in the middle of the second quarter and we had one penalty at that point, but ended up having six because of one possession because we had kids going in motion, people playing out of position, and it wasn’t that they were doing that on purpose.
“But we are continuing to fertilize them and they haven’t given up and are allowing us to coach them. What an admirable trait to have because they had every reason to belly up, but they are not because they are swimming and fighting, treading for water and looking for land. Right now they can’t see land, but land is going to be 24-6A.”
It was Alvin’s first visit to Freedom Field, where they were surrounded by a large home crowd, but it was the Rams who came out on fire.
It took Mayde Creek four plays to get on the board after quarterback Donte Jones went for 15 yards on the ground in the first possession of the game and was followed by a 17-yard gallop from Daniel Huery and then Julius Loughridge, who got them to the eight-yard line with a 24-yard gain.
Jones kept the ball on first down as he lunged into the end zone with 10:49 left in the first quarter to take a quick 7-0 lead.
The Rams scored on five of their six drives in the first half with Loughridge scoring from 51 yards out, Huery on a 20-yard run, Jacoby Wilson with a 21 end around and Huery also catching a 42-yard pass from Jones for the final score with eight seconds before halftime, 34-0.
Alvin was held to 61 total yards of offense in the first half with three first downs. All of the yards came through the ground with Josiah Perez leading the way with 24 yards on four carries.
Quarterback Gavin Guthrie had nine carries for 22 yards but was injured on his final run just before halftime and did not return.
With all of the scoring in the first half, the Yellowjackets’ deepest penetration happened on their first drive of the second half. Alvin’s Ronald Broussard carried the ball five consecutive times, getting all positive yards to drive them to the 48 of Mayde Creek.
A 10-yard scoot by Richard Valdez placed the ball at the 38-yard line with a first down. But then the Yellowjackets fell apart. First, the ejection of offensive tackle Kaine Robinson sent them reeling 15 yards backward. Then the next three downs didn’t produce anything, turning the ball over on downs.
That was about as good as it got for the Yellowjackets as the clock ran continuously in the final quarter.
“I want to keep seeing effort from them,” Teykl said. “But there are so many variables from the standpoint of the nuts and bolts not being there. It is not a slant toward the gentlemen who have been here prior to us, but for whatever reasons the resources were not there along with the opportunities for them to improve and hone. There are seniors on this team who played on the JV last year and in Texas high school football, the only way they can get fire-tested is to put them in the oven and let them bake.
“They’ve baked now for four weeks with our nondistrict schedule, but they are not giving up. They are coming in and plowing hard but we need the weather to cooperate so that we can practice a little bit. But the beauty is that we have an open week, so we have 10 days of backing up and doing our fundamentals and making sure that the experiments that we’ve been doing with the personnel, particularly on the offense, start paying off.”
Alvin’s losing streak went to 0-16 dating back to the 2017 season.
The Yellowjackets open district play on Oct. 5 as they travel to Clear Lake to take on the Falcons.
