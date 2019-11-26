CLUTE — Three-pointers and free throws delivered a win as the Brazoswood Buccaneers beat the Clear Brook Wolverines, 50-39, Monday at Performance Gym.
“We live or die by the 3,” Brazoswood head coach Trent Olivier said. “We took some bad ones, but we shoot nonstop every day and that’s just a big focus on what we do. We’re smaller; we try to move the ball and get paint touches and make extra passes to open guys up.”
The Bucs made eight 3-pointers and shot 14-of-18 from the free-throw line as they improved to 4-3 after going 2-3 at the San Marcos Tournament over the weekend. Clear Brook fell to 2-1.
A technical foul against Wolverine guard Marcus Millender with 4 minutes left in the game for not getting off the court in a timely manner represented the frustration Clear Brook felt all game. The Wolverines had 12 turnovers, mostly from travel violations.
Brazoswood capitalized on that frustration, not letting the Wolverines get within nine points after halftime. The Wolverines strived to make a comeback, getting within 47-37 after a teal by forward Brandon Andrews that transitioned into a quick layup with 2 minutes left. Andrews had 12 points, four steals and two rebounds on the night.
“We have to take care of the ball better,” Olivier said. “In the end we went spread because we were in the bonus and they had to come guard us, and we just have to take care of the ball.”
The Wolverines missed their next seven shot attempts after Andrews’ bucket, while Bucs guard Ty Sims knocked down his free throws when intentionally fouled. He finished with 10 points, two steals and two assists.
The third quarter was evenly matched, with Clear Brook taking a 12-10 edge. Full-court pressure forced the Bucs into tight situations that presented opportunities for the Wolverines to steal the ball. Clear Brook had seven of its nine steals in the second half.
Buccaneers forward Jahkobi Atwater delivered a solid performance in the second quarter, going for five points. He finished with a team-high 13 points and two rebounds.
Clear Brook was closest to the Bucs after the first quarter, trailing only11-10. The Bucs hit three 3-pointers out of their four made shots.
Brazoswood’s next game will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Fort Bend Willowridge.
“The thing that I really love about this group and coaching staff is we go in at halftime and the kids are already making adjustments by themselves before we get in the locker room,” Olivier said “That’s miles ahead of where we were as a team last year.”
