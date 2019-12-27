first round boys games
TODAY
Brazoswood High School Performance Gym
n Columbia vs. Texas City, 9 a.m.
n South Houston vs. Brazoswood, 10:30 a.m.
Gym 2
n Houston Scarborough vs. New Braunfels, 9 a.m.
n Angleton vs. Houston Chavez, 10:30 a.m.
Brazosport High School E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym
n Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Spring Woods, 9 a.m.
n Van Vleck vs. Brazosport, 10:30 a.m.
Gym 2
n Kingwood Park vs. Killeen, 9 a.m.
n Houston Furr vs. Shertz Clemens, 10:30 a.m.
