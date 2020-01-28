WEST COLUMBIA
Bein g one step ahead is what Columbia midfielder Kaitlyn Prihoda prides herself in being one step ahead of her opponents, and she displays that on and off the pitch. The 18-year-old team captain of the Lady ’Necks has been a four-year starter and is the maestro conducting Columbia’s scoring prowess each year.
Prihoda secured a hat trick in Columbia’s win over Bellville Jan. 16 and in the stands, cheers and words of encouragement could be heard the entire game. It all came from her family members, who have supported her in her 13 years of playing soccer — and any sport, for that matter.
“Their support has been amazing and it’s not just my parents,” Prihoda said. “My grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles — They all go out of their way to support me and I honestly think without them I might have quit playing a while ago. They’re my heart.”
The continuous and over-the-top support and love her family has given her is something Prihoda has cherished all her life. Her parents, Jason and Lisa Prihoda, were the ones who kept her in the world of sports while her dad was the one who introduced her to the sport she loves most, soccer.
“When he raised me, it was his favorite sport and big at the time,” Prihoda said. “My parents had the mindset the busier you are the less trouble you get into, so I was always playing sports, whether it was soccer, softball or gymnastics. I was always doing something so I never really had that much downtime for anything else.”
Prihoda has accounted for 108 goals leading up to her senior year and she’s on track to have another phenomenal year spurned on by her hard work and the deep love she has for her role models: her parents.
“They have been the biggest push for me and they always go above and beyond to support me,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
As a team captain, Prihoda is the leader of the Lady ’Necks squad and is not afraid to do what is necessary for her team to be at its best. She’s never missed the playoffs in her Columbia career and wants her team to go as far as possible.
When her career is over, she wants to not only be remembered as someone who not only put everything into what she did but also someone who did everything she could for her teammates.
“I want to be remembered as someone that’s always there for people and I want to be true to myself,” she said. “I want to pick people up and help them be at their best.”
Being a senior at Columbia, she’s already taking online college classes at Brazosport College as she prepares to enroll at Texas A&M University in College Station to pursue an engineering degree. She wants to graduate in three years in order to start her engineering career as early as possible, staying one step ahead.
Her choice of going to Texas A&M was a simple one: somewhere that felt like home.
“Definitely being in a small town, you kind of know everybody. If I walk into an H-E-B there’s always someone I know,” Prihoda said. “It’s been a nice, loving community for me here and it’s a reason I fell in love with Texas A&M. It’s a town with tons of tradition with a large community of Aggie faithful. I feel at home there.”
