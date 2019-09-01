IOWA COLONY
I n a 48-0 drubbing at the hands of the Fort Bend Elkin Knights, it is hard to imagine that there were any positives for the Brazoswood Buccaneers as they opened the 2019 season at Freedom Field.
There were some things the Bucs did well in the shutout loss, but there is room for improvement across the team.
“I thought we played hard all night, but that is a good football team over there with Fort Bend Elkins,” Brazoswood first-year coach Danny Youngs said. “But they exposed us when we made mistakes, and that is the biggest truth of it. When we made mistakes it cost us for touchdowns, and we can play a lot better than what we did. The game was fast for some of our young kids and they were a bit bright-eyed, but that was expected. But on the flip side, I was very proud because they did play hard all night long and a good football team like that, they have some veteran players over there. But they just got us tonight.”
The Bucs faced a veteran quarterback in senior Cameron George who finished the night going 10-for-12 for 205 passing yards along with 42 yards on the ground on four carries, and accounted for a touchdown on the ground and two through the air.
George took the first drive of the game and drove the Knights 62 yards on four plays as he punched in the final two yards for a quick 7-0 lead.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound signal caller came back on the Bucs, finding Savion Sims downfield for a 47-yard score, as he got past Brazoswood’s Marquell Maxie to make it 13-0. The extra point by Ethan Henry upped the score to 14-0 as the rout was on.
In four drives in the first period for the Bucs they gained a total of 20 yards with a first down as the Knights totaled 118 yards.
Neither senior quarterback Juan Solis or running back Armando Cabriales could find any room to maneuver in either direction.
By the end of the first period, George had connected with Issiah Nixon on a 19-yard bullet to increase its lead to 20-0.
Besides being pushed around somewhat by the Knights, the Buc defense did make a couple of stops to stay within striking range.
Then the offense found a bit of a groove on its fifth drive of the game as they embarked on a 15-play drive that started at its own 12-yard line. Both Solis and Cabriales started to find some seams to run through as they faced a second and nine at their own 35-yard line.
Solis kept the ball going up the middle but was hit hard as he dropped the football but Mikel Richey recovered to keep the drive going. Brazoswood proceeded to go another 10 plays reaching the 37 of the Knights before running out of downs. The drive took more than eight minutes off the clock as they kept the Fort Bend Elkins offense on the sideline.
The Bucs went into halftime down by 20, but they had a bit of momentum after that long drive, despite not showing any points for it.
However, any kind of second-half miracle quickly dissipated in the third quarter when the Knights scored three touchdowns, 41-0. Jacory Lee had two of those touchdowns off runs of 46 and 18 yards. Nixon also added a 34-yard jaunt into the end zone with 4:20 left in the third stanza for a commanding lead.
In his first start under center, Solis was 3-for-7 for a yard gain before leaving in the final quarter after taking a hard shot.
Cabriales ran hard all night, finishing with 66 yards on 16 carries.
The Bucs will get back to work to prepare for the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs who come to Hopper Field next Friday.
“This will turn around because the kids, they want to win and want to get better,” Youngs said. “They are working their tails off, but when you have that many young kids and first-time varsity players, there will be ups and downs. There will be some mental mistakes especially early in the year and I thought special teams wise they did a good job. And even offensively and defensively, there were signs that we executed. But for the full four quarters, there were just too many mental mistakes. It makes us feel better because we can get better on those.”
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. against the visiting Stangs next.
