Lake Jackson — Tickets are still available for Extreme Midget Wrestling, but organizers hope residents will change that to see the diverse cast of wrestling characters.
The show is from 8 to 10 p.m. and there are still tickets available.
“So far we’ve sold 422 tickets out of a possible 500,” Extreme Midget Wrestling road manager Jeanne Marrugo said. “We do about 250 shows a year and all of our wrestlers are good. They put on a good show.”
Tickets will be $25 at the door and there will be five matches, with each match going at least 20 minutes. Some of the midget wrestlers making an appearance will be Mr. Nice Guy; Lil Pecker, Lumberjack and Boom Box.
Mr. Nice Guy is the current champion for Extreme Midget Wrestling and is a 30-year-old who’s been wrestling for the past two years.
“I am a Mississippi hippie and the best midget wrestler alive right now,” Mr. Nice Guy said. “I normally have lots of energy, and enjoy going hard at my opponents. I normally put on the best show that anyone can see.”
Mr. Nice Guy is a fan favorite but like most wrestlers he’s got his foes as well.
“Lumberjack, I don’t like that fat boy,” Mr. Nice Guy said. “He just talks so much, he annoys me a lot. He is always telling everyone that he is coming for me and going to sit on me. He weighs like 200 pounds.
“Another one that I want to meet in the ring is Boom Box, because he is a rookie and I just want to put him in his place.”
Also on the card will be Lil Pecker, who is 29 years old and has quite a resume in the ring.
“I’ve been wrestling professionally for about 10 years and I just like to have fun,” Lil Pecker said. “I’ve actually been wrestling since I was in fifth grade. So I have collegiate along with WWE experience. Total I have 17 or more years in the ring.”
Midget wrestlers for Extreme Midget Wrestling normally won’t find out who their opponent is until they arrive at the facility.
“Our matches are kind of like the WWE matches,” Lil Pecker said. “I would like to see the Outlaw or Rasta Rue, but really I just like to have fun out there. I really don’t care who I meet because I just want to put on a good show for everybody.
“Fans who come out are going to see a lot of blood, sweat and tears from all of the midget wrestlers. They are going to be entertained and that is one thing we enjoy doing, not only for ourselves but for everyone that is there.”
