CLUTE — Alief Taylor’s defensive pressure led the way to beat the Brazoswood Lady Bucs 45-25 on Friday night. The Lady Lion’s defense forced 37 turnovers and had 25 steals to help them overcome a poor shooting night Brazoswood.
“We’re missing a couple of people, but we worked hard and sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. Give credit to them they played great defense.” Brazoswood head coach Doug Watson said.
The Lady Bucs came into the second quarter down 5-0 after a low-scoring first quarter they were held scoreless in. Early in the second, Brazoswood’s Haley Williamson drove down the baseline and floated a successful layup as she was fouled for the first Lady Buc points of the game. She made her free throw to be within two, 5-3. On the next possession the Lady Bucs took their first lead of the night when Nataly Seger hit a 3-pointer from the right wing.
After a basket for the Lady Lions, the Lady Bucs gave Seger the ball again and she assisted teammate Taly Montejane for a layup with a bounce pass for the 8-7 lead that would prove to be the Lady Bucs last lead of the game. Taylor’s Ciancia Fobbs made a 3-pointer from the left wing and a fastbreak layup to spark her team’s 12-0 run to end the half leading 19-8.
The Lady Bucs put together a small run to try and climb back into the game in the fourth, sparked by their defense. E’mya Jackson jumped a passing lane for a steal that led to a fastbreak layup before Seger went coast-to-coast for a layup and the foul. Fobbs got herself a layup and found Dalaja Brown for a corner 3-pointer as Alief Taylor extended their lead to 40-20 and stifled their opponents comeback attempt.
“We’re a young team and every game is a learning experience. We’ll look at this game and continue to improve.” Watson said.
Alief Taylor improves to 13-13 on the season and 5-4 in district as they face George Ranch next in district play. Brazoswood falls to 9-24 overall and 2-8 in district as they face Pearland Dawson Tuesday in district action at Performance Gym.
