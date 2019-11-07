Golfers don’t necessarily need deep pockets, but they might help if they’re good at some friendly competition and need the space to carry their winnings home.
The Freeport Municipal Golf Course hosts scrambles every Thursday and Saturday, giving golfers the chance to make some bank when they make their putts. Thursday’s Blind-Draw Scramble starts at 3 p.m. with a $20 charge for members and $30 for guests. Saturday’s Two-Person Scramble starts at noon with a $25 entry fee for members and $35 for guests.
Each event plays nine holes, and the payout for each depends on how many teams are playing that day. How many places pay out also depends on the number of players, with a good turnout allowing for the top three finishers in both net and gross to walk away with some folding money.
“We close out the other half of the course and let them play,” Freeport Golf Course employee Sergio Lerma said. “Payouts depend on the teams we have that play, and usually the minimum people play with is at least three.”
For the blind scramble, teams are picked randomly from players in the pool and you can pick your own partner for the Two-Person Scramble.
“Handicaps don’t matter for Thursday, but they do on Saturday,” Lerma said. “We try and balance out the teams as much as we can. We have a group of usuals that play all the time.”
Everyone is welcome to join in either event; they just have to come by the course on Slaughter Road before the scheduled tee time. For information, call 979-233-8311.
TOURNAMENTS
Bruce May Memorial Golf Tournament: 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start Nov. 23 scramble at Austin Bayou, 2111 CR 33, Danbury. Proceeds benefit the PTSD Foundation and Camp Hope. Entry fee for the scramble is $75 per member, $100 for nonmembers and includes breakfast, green fees, mulligan package, range balls, lunch and goody bags. Register at brucemaymemorialgolftournament.com. Call Mindy Price at 713-201-7349.
Dow-United Way Golf Classic Golf Tournament: Rescheduled for March 27 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Registration fees include two mulligans, easy eagle, raffle ticket, green fees, range balls, cart fee and meals. Call Jennifer Cobb at 979-849-9402 or email at jcobb@uwbc.org.
