Playing as well as she’s played since arriving at Texas Lutheran University four years ago, Madison Starr saw her tennis collegiate career end abruptly.
“I knew it was coming, probably on that Wednesday whenever a couple of things were canceled by the NCAA,” Starr said. “But granted, the naive person in me, I thought we would just think about it (coronavirus) when it got here. But it did rock my world on Thursday when I got the notification that they were going to suspend our season indefinitely.”
Hoping to finish her college career on the court, it took a little while for the former Brazosport Christian player to let what transpired sink in.
“I was hitting the ball well and it was going well, and not just on the court, but our morale was great as a team,” she said. “We were such a close team that it was helpful to go through all of this together.”
As a team, the Bulldogs were 4-5 overall; Starr was 4-5 in singles and 3-5 in doubles.
“I’ve grown so much as a person on and off the court because of tennis,” Starr said. “It’s helped shape who I am, and if it was cut short by eight matches, it is unfortunate but it’s been a heck of a ride. This is something that I would not change one bit.”
Once Starr grasped what had happened in a span of 24 hours, she was more understanding, but still disappointed.
“It was one of those things where we want to keep the spectators safe and we want them to keep their families safe as well,” she said. “It was disappointing, my last match I played on the 7th of this month and it was disheartening because my parents weren’t able to be there for my last match. We didn’t have a lot of fans out there that day because Howard Payne only brought three girls to play. So not all of us got to play that last match, and it wasn’t something we were expecting, but again we want people to be safe as well as ourselves.”
In one of her singles wins this season, Starr trailed LeTourneau back on Feb. 1, 1-6, but won the next two sets 6-3, 6-2, to help the Bulldogs beat LeTourneau 6-3 in women’s matches.
On that same day, Starr teamed up with Mary Eby to win the doubles match, 8-2, as the No. 2 doubles team.
“Mary is from Rockport and I had never enjoyed doubles, but this year her and I just clicked and had such a fun time on the court,” Starr said. “We won when we needed to win, and we were just enjoying ourselves out on that court.
“I definitely thought my net game just kept improving through the season. I was able to get to the net and finish points this season both in singles and doubles. My coach would say that the closer I was to the net, the more realty that I would own.”
As the only senior on the team, Starr was considered one of the leaders.
“I am grateful for the time I was at TLU, I’ve made a lot of friends along the way,” she said. “I have friends all over the world and country from it. I have a lot of things to be grateful for with this experience and will now just cherish those memories that I have.”
Later on, she found out the NCAA was offering all seniors for spring sports another year to come back.
“If I understand the rules and if we could have finished this season, we would not be penalized for another season,” Starr said. “As a senior, it is kind of hard to make that decision of returning because many of us already have plans for what goes on next.
“My plans for graduation are to finish in August, because I decided to take less course work this semester in order to get good grades, play well and get things done.”
Until she is able to return to campus in Seguin, Starr will catch up on some of her courses online.
While with the Lady Eagles at Brazosport Christian, Starr made the TAPPS state tournament all four seasons she was there.
“I called my mom first whenever I found out our season was done and my first initial reaction to her was please don’t put this anywhere, it’s not fair,” she said. “But I thought about it and just realized that sometimes life isn’t fair, and what’s to say that this could have happened last year with the same results.”
A biology major, Starr is hoping to come back to Houston or back home and work in environmental science.
“Then I want to go get my master’s in environmental science or go to law school and get my law degree,” she said.
